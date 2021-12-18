Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Connect with us

Three builders named Wave, Three C and Logix Group captured 80% of commercial projects between 2005 and 2018. Up to 63% of housing projects awarded by the Noida authority were incomplete or partially completed, according to a national auditor in a report. scathing report.

CAG report highlights link between builders and makers of Noida, uncontrolled rule violation by the Authority


