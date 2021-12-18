Universal Hollywood requiring COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for ages 5 and up





Universal Studios Hollywood is expanding its COVID-19 entry requirements for young guests to align with a new order from Los Angeles County. Effective immediately, all guests aged 5 and over visiting the theme park will be required to provide proof of: COVID-19 vaccination, and have 14 days after their final dose

Negative antigen or rapid test done within 24 hours

Negative PCR test performed within 48 hours Home tests will not be accepted. A test site is available on the Universal property for unvaccinated customers. Change is the result of new order released Thursday in LA County for the mega-events, which include outdoor gatherings of more than 10,000 people, such as theme parks. Previously, vaccination and testing requirements only applied to people 12 years of age and older. Other COVID-19 policies remain the same: Face masks must always be worn both indoors and outdoors at Universal Hollywood, and only indoors at Universal CityWalk. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was cleared for use in children aged 5 to 11 in early November after going through several phases of clinical trials, as well as review by expert panels from the FDA and CDC, and has been shown to be safe and effective in preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19. As of December 15, the American Academy of Pediatrics said 24% of children aged 5 to 11 in California had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. LA County’s other major park, Six Flags Magic Mountain, has yet to announce any changes to its vaccination or testing policies, but it will be subject to the same requirements as Universal. Valencia Park only had to apply the policy during its busiest days when it hit the threshold of 10,000 visitors to the county to be classified as a mega-event. According to the current Magic Mountains schedule, the policy will be in effect from December 26 to January 3, as well as January 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themeparktribune.com/universal-hollywood-requiring-covid-19-vaccination-or-negative-test-for-ages-5-and-up/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos