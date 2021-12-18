



Entertainment: The year that was 2021 Paris: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears a creation for the L'Oréal spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday October 3, 2021. AP / PTI Eilat: Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, right, crowns Indian Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021 at the 70th Miss Universe pageant on Monday, December 13, 2021, in Eilat, Israel.AP / PTI Photo Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son and accused Aryan Khan are brought to justice after his arrest in connection with a drug case in Mumbai on Monday, October 4, 2021. (PTI Photo / Shashank Parade ) Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on Thursday, October 21, 2021. (PTI Photo / Shashank Parade) Moradabad: Bollywood actor Govinda at the opening of a school in Moradabad on Saturday March 6, 2021 (Photo PTI) Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra at the trailer launch for her upcoming film "Sania" in Mumbai on Monday March 8, 2021 (Photo PTI) Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani presents a creation by Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday March 20, 2021 (Photo PTI) Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at the trailer launch for his upcoming movie "Thalaivi" on his birthday at Juhu in Mumbai on Tuesday March 23, 2021 (Photo PTI) Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan consoles legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife, Saira Banu, when he goes missing in Mumbai on Wednesday July 7, 2021. Dilip Kumar died Wednesday morning at the age of 98 of after a long illness. (Photo PTI / Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan presents a creation by designer Megha Jain Madaan during the 'FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week' fashion show in Mumbai on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo PTI) Gorakhpur: BJP deputy Ravi Kishan shoots for his next film "1922 Pratikar Chauri Chaura", in Gorakhpur, on Sunday, October 17, 2021. (Photo PTI) Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty spotted with husband Raj Kundra on her birthday at Juhu in Mumbai on Tuesday June 8, 2021 (Photo PTI) Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan during the promotion of her upcoming OTT video platform series "Sherni in Mumbai on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo PTI)

