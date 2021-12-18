Sex and the City actor Chris Noth accused of sexually assaulting two women | Society

Chris Noth, at a gala in Beverly Hills, California. JASON MERRITT (AFP)

Mr. Big is in trouble. Actor Chris Noth, who plays Sarah’s partner Jessica Parker in the series Sex in New York was accused by two women of sexually assaulting them in incidents in Los Angeles, 2004, and New York, 2015. The victims attended Hollywood journalist to denounce the 67-year-old actor, who has just briefly reinterpreted the aforementioned role in the sequel And just like thatby HBO Max. Noth said in a statement to trade media that the accusations were categorically false and that encounters with the two were consensual.

Noth got a new moment of attention thanks to the return of the popular late ’90s series. In the first episode of And just like that, which aired on the platform on December 9, Mr. Big suffered a heart attack after exercising for 45 minutes with a Pelotn machine, a brand of exercise bikes popular in the United States. The company took advantage of the lure of this first show to run an ad featuring Noth, which went viral on social media. The ad was taken off the network after revelations from Hollywood journalist. Every allegation of sexual assault must be taken seriously. We ignored those remarks when we recorded Noth’s response to the HBO relaunch, the company said.

It was the notoriety of the sequel that ultimately convinced Noth’s victims to step up. The women, who remain anonymous, do not know each other and have come to the media months apart. One is a journalist and the other works in the entertainment industry. Hollywood journalist It is not clear whether the victims also lodged complaints at the judicial level. Sexual abuse reporting laws were changed after the Harvey Weinstein case to extend the statute of limitations for sexual offenses to 10 years.

The woman who denounces the 2004 assault explains that Noth raped her when she was 22 and he was 49. She worked for a company with which the actor had a business relationship. He walked past my desk and flirted with me. Somehow he got my phone number and left me messages on my phone. My boss told me: Mr. Big [su personaje en Sexo en Nueva York] He’s leaving messages on your voicemail, he says.

Noth once invited her to the swimming pool in the apartment building where she lived in West Hollywood. She came with a friend who had traveled from the east coast to visit her. Under the pretext of lending him a book that interested him to do a project, he brought the victim into the apartment. There, the actor kissed her, which she did not reject. Thanks, I’m going back to see my friend, she said. Then he grabbed her, threw her against the bed, took off her pants and bikini, and raped her. It was very painful. He yelled at her to stop, but he didn’t. I asked him to put on at least one condom, but he laughed at me.

Hours later, the friend took her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where she told doctors that she had been raped. Two police officers came to hear her testimony, but she did not say who it was because she feared they would not believe her and that she might be fired from her job.

The 2015 whistleblower worked at Noth’s No.8 nightclub in New York City, the city where she lives. She was 25 and he was 60. They had a date after which they met in the actor’s apartment. She tried to reject him on several occasions by reminding him that he was married and had a child. When sex began, the complainant felt as if she was crying as this was happening. When I finished I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I felt terrible, totally raped. The complainant assures us that the assault took place in front of a mirror, just like the episode reported by the victim in 2004.

The two incidents occurred several years before the emergence of the MeToo movement in the United States in 2017, following numerous indictments against the almighty Weinstein, who was sentenced in New York and is now awaiting a retrial in Los Angeles. .

The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday it was investigating the complaint filed at Hollywood journalist and locate if a complaint was made on those days. Deadline, a media specializing in the entertainment industry, reported a few hours ago that the investigation was just beginning. Under California law, the events of 2004 would have already expired.

In dismissing the allegations, Noth said it was hard not to wonder when these stories came to light. He also has an actor in The Good Wife added: I don’t know for sure why they’re dating now, but I know this: he doesn’t attack these women.