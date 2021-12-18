Raashi Khanna reinvented herself and as part of it she gets more projects in Hindi from now on in her career.

The latest update is that Raashi was roped up for the Yodha of Siddharth Malhotra which went to the floors a few days ago.

Karan Johar is producing this film on a large scale and Raashi will be seen in an action avatar in this project. In Telugu, she will then be seen in the Pakka commercial of Maruthi.

