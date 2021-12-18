Entertainment
Father of TV actor Abhinav Choudhary, missing for four days, found in Haryana
The father of television actor Abhinav Choudharys, who went missing four days ago, has been found, the actor announced on social media. Parasnath Choudhary, 58, disappeared from Begusarai in Bihar on the evening of December 14. After four days of frantic searching, Abhinav was able to locate his father earlier on Saturday when he received a call from a Haryana gurudwara.
Sharing the news on social media, Abhinav shared a photo of himself and his father, informing that he was able to speak to his father via video call after hearing the news of his location. We were able to find my daddy, we got a call from Haryana (Gurudwara). Just had a word with him on a video call with help from Deep from gurudwara, read the caption of Abhinavs post.
According to reports, Abhinav’s father was missing on December 14. Abhinav had said his father struggled with depression and anxiety and had not slept well for 10 days before he disappeared. He had shared several SOS stories and posts on his social media, calling on fans to help him find his father.
The actor, who has been seen on shows like Paapnashini Ganga, says he will now try to reach Haryana to bring his father home. Thank goodness he’s safe, and we’re trying to reach him and get him home soon, read his Instagram post. He thanked his friends as well as DC Faridabad for their help and assistance in helping him find his father.
