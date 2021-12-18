5 Bollywood stars and the cars they bought in 2021





Take a look at some of the most exciting car purchases made by Bollywood stars over the past year.





One of the many things Bollywood stars are known for is regularly refreshing their car collections. 2020 has been a tough year for everyone so there wasn’t a lot of activity on that front. However, 2021 saw these artists pick up the pace and finish their unfinished projects. And it also apparently gave them plenty of time to add new rides to their garages. Here are five Bollywood stars who made notable car buys in 2021. Sara Ali Khan Mercedes G350D Photo credit: www.mercedes-benz.co.in After Ranbir Kapoor, it was Sara Ali Khan who showed her love for this unconventional Mercedes car. The G-Wagon is known for its unique square shape, which it gets because it is derived from a military vehicle. The G350D model Sara bought may have cost her around Rs 1.3 crore. This retro-looking SUV is equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission and an engine that delivers 285 hp and 600 Nm of maximum torque. Kartik Aaryan – Lamborghini Urus Photo credit: www.instagram.com The Urus is Lamborghini’s first SUV in decades and has been well received in India, especially among Bollywood stars. While cricketer Rohit Sharma is also known to own one, Bollywood greats like Ranveer Singh, Rajnikanth as well as Rohit Shetty, have the Urus in their respective garages. And now it’s Kartik Aaryan’s turn to drive this wicked Italian machine through the streets of Mumbai. Prabhas Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Photo credit: upload.wikimedia.org The Jubilee Hills area of ​​Hyderabad is no stranger to Lamborghinis, and 2021 has seen another add to the fleet, even as Baahubali Star Prabhas has got his hands on a new Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. Priced at over Rs 5 crores, this vehicle is fitted with a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that allows it to reach a top speed of 350 km / h. As for acceleration, it can reach 100 km / h in just 3 seconds. Ranveer Singh Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Photo credit: www.mercedes-benz.co.in Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was one of the first to buy this beauty soon after it launched in July. The actor offered it for his birthday in July. Performed in a glossy blue finish, the Maybach GLS comes with a 4.0-liter turbo V8 petrol engine with a gross output of 558 hp. It is the epitome of luxury and performance, with an onboard refrigerator to store champagne. The car costs Rs 2.43 crore. Anil Kapoor Mercedes-Benz GLS Photo credit: www.mercedes-benz.co.in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap wreaked havoc on screen with their brilliant performances in AK vs. AK, which was released in December of last year. A few months later, the actor made headlines again for gifting his wife a chic new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV for her birthday. This car joins a few other thrilling rides that also reside in its garage, like the Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Shahid Kapoor BMW X7 M50d Photo credit: upload.wikimedia.org The BMW X7 M50d is a full-size crossover SUV packed with a host of luxury and safety features. The car, which had also been purchased by Ajay Devgn, was added to the already diverse garage of Kabir Singh | star Shahid Kapoor in 2021. This seven-seater AWD is powered by a 2998 cc quad-turbo engine that develops 388 hp of power and 760 Nm of maximum torque. 0 comments As the year draws to a close, we are set for some really exciting car launches in the year to come. We wonder what surprising buys we will see from our Bollywood stars in 2022. For the latest automotive news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

