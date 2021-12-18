George Clooney’s The Tender Bar is the latest example of why the great actor is such a boring director.

Around the same time last year, I opened a mysteriously heavy package to discover a luxury art book celebrating the release of Midnight sky, then the last film directed by George Clooney. When awards season is in full swing, such bright and clear tomes show up on my doorstep quite regularly, especially when the movie, like this, is a Netflix version. (This year I received books for Who passed, The power of the dog, God’s hand, and The Mitchell vs. the Machines.) Corn Midnight skys was different on one important point: the film was never a serious contender for major awards. Given that it ultimately won just one Oscar nomination (for visual effects), one could argue that the thousands it must have cost to print and ship these books was money well spent. But seeing how painful and mundane it is Midnight sky turned out to be and how it was received indifferently by critics and the public. This heavy cream-colored slab, which shrunk in a closet for a year until I started working on this piece, looks like an analogue of Clooney’s career as a director: beautifully crafted, pleasing to the eye, devoid of personality and devoid of substance. I don’t expect me to watch it again.

As a movie star, George Clooney is a happy warrior, always ready with a thoughtful quote or charming anecdote, and he’s the rare celebrity whose political acumen matches his outspokenness. Maybe because he’s spent over a decade playing minor roles in TV shows and staring in movies like The return of the killer tomatoes! and High horror before drilling on IS in the mid-90s, he always treated his fame as a gift rather than a burden, and he willingly participated in celebrity rituals, while refusing to take them too seriously. Clooney isn’t shy about enjoying the fruits of his successor, at least is self-aware enough to know that no one wants to hear from someone as rich and beautiful as him talk about his downsides and understands the power of celebrities and their limitations. as good as if not better than any of his contemporaries. (He has refrained from campaigning for environmental causes, for example, because he thinks there is no way for a person who regularly takes private jets to do so without appearing to be a hypocrite.) For him, public attention is not something to let go or endure. , as much as a tool that he can use for more worthy purposes. When he ran an ad campaign for Nespresso in the early 2010s, Clooney used most of his salary to train a satellite on the genocide in Darfur. I want the war criminal to receive the same attention as me, he told an interviewer. I think it’s fair.

As a director, however, Clooney seems deeply ambivalent about the very idea of ​​entertaining the masses. Since its beginnings, the years 2002 Confessions of a dangerous mind, through his latest film, The tender bar, even a simple association with the entertainment industry acts like a waxed mustache on a vaudeville villain, labeling a character suspicious if not downright corrupt. (The tender bar opens in theaters this weekend and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.) Confession claims to be the true story of Gong show Creator Chuck Barris Double Life As The CIA Assassin Charlie Kaufmans script is allegedly based on Barris’ unauthorized autobiography, but in the film Barris does his real damage in prime time, dragging the country into a cesspool where excited newlyweds exchange simple meanings with the deep laughs of a public studio.

The tender bar is also rooted in the autobiography, which at least is more true than life. It is based on the memoir of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist JR Moehringer, starring Daniel Ranieri and Tye Sheridan as younger. The most important figure in young JR’s life, he insisted his name be spelled without initials until the New York Times style guide forced him to change his Uncle Charlie, played by Ben Affleck, a talkative oak and shining eyes of a man dispensing wisdom from behind the bar at the local tavern. Like his regulars, Uncle Charlie is a prolific autodidact; the shelves behind her bar are not filled with artisan whiskeys but with books, free to borrow and read in an adjacent room. He’s the one who sparks JR’s interest in writing and cheering as JR goes to college and gets his first Times signing, but he also reminds his nephew that the elite spaces he has. infiltrators do not contain all the answers in the world. Neither JR nor his classmates at Yale can name the date the Magna Carta was signed, but regulars plunged into their afternoon mug at Charlies Bar can.

The villain of The tender bar is the father of JR, a radio DJ known only as Voice. The Voice is a physically abusive drunkard, so it might be a blessing that he isn’t much, but he also doesn’t have the decency to keep his distance. He keeps coming back to JR’s life, committing to spending more time with him, then letting him down again and again. And those broken promises come, more often than not, in the form of a disembodied voice over the phone. As a child, JR searches for his father on the air, catching bits of him between songs, but the Voice lies over and over again. Reading is an honest workman’s quest, but radio cannot be trusted.

His ambivalence about entertainment doesn’t exactly mean Clooney is anti-art. But he is deeply wary of taking airs, with an affinity with the intellectualism of blue collar workers which belies his education in showbiz. (Clooney’s father Nick was a beloved local news anchor, and his aunt is singer Rosemary Clooney.) His 2014 film Monuments Men tells the true story (-ish) of the Allied mission to save thousands of paintings and sculptures stolen by the Nazis from museums and private collections. But the film establishes their value in cultural rather than aesthetic terms, as a foundation of European heritage. As the curator of Clooneys, who is leading the effort, explains to President Roosevelt, it’s about protecting the greatest historical achievements known to man. What is important in a Picasso is not the audacity of the brushstrokes or the vividness of the colors; is that it is a Picasso.

For years I have wondered how Clooney, a great actor, a savvy operator and apparently a good guy, could make such boring and lifeless movies. As a performer, he is able to generate rivers of charm, as he does in Oceans 11 and its sequels, and is also adept at sending his own smug, playing overconfident goofballs for the Coen brothers in O brother, where are you?, Burn after reading, and Intolerable cruelty. Even when he plays the repairman wrung out in Michael clayton, it feels like he’s interacting with his own irrepressible charisma, you know he’s a guy who can always talk to anyone about anything, even if he’s deeply in conflict over what ‘it should or should not. But Clooney’s first attempts to transfer his rascal IS persona on the big screen were flops, hitting bottom with his squirrel trick Batman and robin, a movie so bad that it derailed the Batman franchise for nearly a decade. The film is purposefully light, mimicking the camp from the 1960s TV show, but Clooney is a piece of lead; he feels like he’s not sure he should be there, like he knows he’s failing at something he’s not even sure he wants to do. Given that Batman and robins failure could easily have killed Clooney’s career, it’s no surprise that there is a hint of miserability under his forced jokes, but he never strayed so far into the sheer moss again.

If there’s one thesis for Clooney’s feelings about entertainment, it’s the 2005s. Good night and good luck, his portrayal of legendary television journalist Edward R. Murrow. Building on Murrows’ exhibits of Senator Joe McCarthy, the film presents Murrow (played by David Strathairn) as a stoic and stubborn advocate of truth, so relentless in his pursuits that he cannot even accept an award of his fellow journalists without using his speech to deliver a homily on the evils of escape. The film spices up its understated TV news procedure with jazz interludes (sung by Diane Reeves) and a subplot made up about CBS staff members (Robert Downey, Jr. and Patricia Clarkson), who must keep their marriage a secret from network. But Clooney keeps the film’s central figure almost surgically isolated from these dramatic concessions, as if even allowing Murrow to share their airspace could degrade him. (He tries a similar tactic, with a much more glaring effect, by Suburb, where a fictional corruption thriller in a suburban white family overwhelms the factual story of racist harassment suffered by their black neighbors.) When Murrow takes a break from the hard-hitting news to do an interview with Liberace, Clooney directs it as he does the Stations of the Cross.

As Murrow allows in a showdown with William S. Paley (Frank Langella), the CBS general manager whom the film presents as the main internal obstacle to Murrows’ quest for truth, regular network programming has its place. But producing hard-hitting and losing programs like Murrows is, he explains, the price you have to be prepared to pay. In his closing speech, Murrow is on the awards podium as he asks a room full of tuxedos to imagine a Sunday night when the time normally occupied by Ed Sullivan is devoted to an in-depth study of American politics in the Middle -East. The implication is that the latter can only exist at the expense of the former, but the film does not allow for the possibility of doing both great journalism and a lot of great art, which comes by engaging the heart and mind of the public at the same time.

The simplest explanation why one of our best actors is also one of our most consistently poor directors is that acting and directing are different skills, and being good at one doesn’t guarantee you will be. good in the other. But in a year that Rebecca Hall and Maggie Gyllenhaal made their exciting and visually astute first films, the fact that Eighth Clooneys is so undistinguished remains a real headache. There are few actors who now know how to operate the screen like Clooney does, but when he goes behind the camera, there is no one there.