SHOCKING! Aryan Bollywood debut, son of Shah Rukh Khans, delayed

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan may not have had a good year after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case. The actor has been absent from all the action for the past two months and ultimately made his public appearance at a Hyundai event after the controversy. If the sources are to be believed, Aryan may soon be making his Bollywood debut, but not as an actor.

For those unknown, Aryan was arrested on October 3 on a cruise ship for possession and sale of illegal drugs. He was held in custody for a few days before being released on bail on October 28, 2021. Lately his plea for a relaxation of the bail conditions has also been accepted by the Bombay High Court, mainly due to lack of strong evidence. presented by the prosecution.

Shah Rukh Khan recently made his first public appearance via virtual media and fans were more than happy to see him after a long hiatus. His wife, Gauri, also announced on social media that she was back to work. According to a Bollywood Life report, SRK is now planning for the future of the Aryans and may soon be making their Bollywood debut. Earlier we heard that Suhana Khan is also back in town and will be making her Bollywood debut soon.

The report suggests that Aryan Khan originally planned to learn from a few renowned filmmakers overseas, but the plan was scrapped due to his conditional bail. Now the star kid will learn the tricks of filmmaking from Bollywood’s biggest production house. Since SRK has a good relationship with Dharma and YRF, he might get his big breakthrough in their films, but nothing has been confirmed about it yet.

The same report also suggests that Aryan Khan might end up helping Karan Johar on Takht or Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

On the work side, Shah Rukh Khan will then be seen in Pathan which is currently in production. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

