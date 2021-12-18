REVEALED: Here’s why Ajay Devgn & Riteish Deshmukh were fired in Pushpa: The Rise Part 01: Bollywood News





Allu Arjuns great action artist,Pushpa: The Ascension Part 01, finally released yesterday, December 17th after a long wait. The film got a huge release not only in Telugu but also in dubbed versions, including Hindi. The promotions were limited but the film created a huge buzz and that resulted in healthy attendance for the Hindi version. The audience was blown away by the concept, the massive avatar of Allu Arjuns, the action and the execution. Another aspect that surprised them were the opening warnings. Under Special Thanks, the two film personalities who have been thanked are actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. If you’re wondering why they were mentioned and how they relate to the movie, we’ve found the answer. A source saidBollywood Hungama, The team ofPushpa: The Ascension Part 01had contacted Ajay Devgn and asked if he could tweet the trailer link for the Hindi movies. Ajay was more than happy to do so. In his tweet, he said the trailer is powerful and wished Allu Arjun good luck. The source continued. Likewise, Riteish Deshmukh also happily tweeted a teaser video that was made to announce that the trailer for the film would be released the next day. Riteish also highly appreciated the film and the actor. The creators were touched by their gestures and therefore included their name under Special Thanks. An industry insider said: In recent times, Allu Arjun has supported Bollywood’s efforts to bring viewers back to most states. In October, he wished the team ofSooryavanshi, which starred Ajay Devgn in a dynamic role, All The Best. 2 days ago, during the press conference in Mumbai, he congratulatedSooryavanshis makers because they managed to bring viewers back to the cinema. Ajay and all the other actors in the film were touched by Allu Arjuns’ words and the way he cares about the cinema. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Ajay immediately got ready to sharePushpa: The Ascension Part 01trailer of s. Also read:Pushpa: The sequel to The Rise Part 01 will be called Pushpa 2 The Rule More Pages: Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 Box Office Collection, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

