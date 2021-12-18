Harnaaz Sandhu, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen: Beauty Pageant In Bollywood, Realizing A Dream – #BigStory | Hindi movie news

Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu is on the threshold of a long and exciting journey. She won the crown, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. She is in good company with Lara and Sushmita Sen, who won the crown in 1994. And like her more established counterparts, Harnaaz has it too. the sights firmly fixed on another coveted award. A career in cinema. In an interaction with ETimes, months before his appearance in the Miss Universe finals, Harnaaz had proclaimed his future plans, I would like to focus on Bollywood.

This beautiful and confident young woman aspires to become an actress, like many others before her. Manushi Chillar, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Yukta Mookhey, Dia Mirza, Celina Jaitley, Neha Dhupia, Tanushree Dutta, we have already talked about Lara and Sushmita. The list is really long and impressive. But there is no general rule that a reenactment winner and / or contestant should aim for a career in Bollywood. They may well choose to be engineers, doctors, politicians or entrepreneurs. Take Reita Faria for example. She was the first Indian woman to win the Miss World title in 1966 and later became a doctor. Garima Yadav became a lieutenant in the Indian army just a few years ago. But, many women also actively pursue a career in filmmaking, as it is the most organic, natural, and logical career to pursue once you have familiarized yourself with the world of flashes and fashion.

In this week’s Big Story, ETimes takes a look at the many successful Bollywood careers that began in the beauty pageant scene. It is a setup that makes beautiful, confident and conquering women who continue to create a legacy in their personal and professional lives.



History proves that competition winners can be successful in Bollywood

India won the double honor of the contest in 2000 when Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe crown and Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title. And as fate willed it, the two women found themselves in the same first film, Andaaz (2003), opposite Akshay Kumar. ETimes spoke to producer Suneel Darshan to find out what prompted him to sign the two ladies as heroines. Recalling his decision that Darshan reveals, Andaaz was scheduled to star two established heroines in 2002 opposite Akshay Kumar, but I couldn’t understand the novelty of the proposed cast and wondered how that would attract audiences. It was then that I decided to work on a new look for the film and chose Lara Dutta, who had shot earlier for the cover of Filmfare. I called her from Bangalore. Then one day Priyanka Chopra and her secretary came by my office and insisted on meeting with me. They walked into my cubicle and I respectfully asked them to sit across the table to determine if she could be considered for the supporting role. She seemed a little nervous, as I first felt that she was different from all the other conventionally beautiful actresses I had worked with (Meenakshi Seshadri, Juhi Chawla, both beauty pageant winners Karishma and Kareena Kapoor). But Priyanka’s expressive eyes and haunting voice were two factors that reminded me of sultry Rekha. I agreed to throw her out on one condition that Andaaz be her first release, to which Priyanka and her secretary voluntarily agreed.

Looking back, Darshan exclaims that the couple turned out to be as exciting as he had imagined. He says, “On second thought, I felt that Akshay Kumar in a young romantic triangle with a Miss Universe and a Miss World seemed like an attractive threesome.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who gave 1981 contest winner Meenakshi Seshadri a break from Hero alongside Jackie Shroff, had different reasons for choosing her. He reveals, It’s a defining moment to speak to you on the day we celebrated the 40th anniversary of Meenakshi’s launch with Jackie in Hero. We are used to seeing models, Miss India and Miss Universe becoming actresses but they are not always up to the task. Because the actors express themselves with their voice, their face and their body. It takes a special talent to become an actor. I chose Meenakshi Seshadri not so much because she was Miss India, but because she had learned Bharatanatyam for 7 years. Dancers are able to express bhav in the art of acting.





Find the X factor

So, essentially, it takes an X factor for even the best beauty pageant winners to step into the world of Bollywood. But Suneel Darshan offers another reason why contest winners like Harnaaz and Manushi Chillar are a natural fit to be actors. He says: As a filmmaker with over a decade of professional experience, I think these girls go through fine-tuning enough and are well prepared for the flashes. Plus, the confidence they develop with their success at pageant shows gives them more power to tackle challenges before arclights. Obviously, the grooming these girls get during the preparation for competitions holds them in good stead long after the show is over.

ETimes contacted designer and transwoman Saisha Shinde who had designed the silver dress Harnaaz won for the final of the event. Having worked with divas like Aishwarya, Priyanka and many more, she was the perfect person to think about the evolution of a contest winner into a Bollywood actress. Saisha reveals, I think people underestimate the power of contests. People only focus on the superficial aspect of competitions without realizing that many women have made careers after winning a national or international competition. The dedicated training and hard work required to make a winner is truly underestimated. Over the past 9 years I have seen so many young women who have worked hard and achieved their goals after winning a competition or just being a candidate.

Model-turned-actress Mughda Godse, who also competed in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2004, echoes similar sentiments when she says the pageants help forge strong, confident women who can conquer any professional field. She says: It takes a lot of work to be a competition contender. It’s totally a game of personality and confidence. The girls in the pageants are so young that they really can’t be Albert Einstein on stage, but their upbringing, demeanor, and overall personality is what boosts their self-confidence. And that is exactly what is important.





Success comes with time and perseverance

Confidence alone cannot be the lifeblood of a whole career. More is needed. As Darshan points out, with Lara and Priyanka, it was simply a case of their talents and determination. He says: One meeting with the two and the other would remove any confusion as to whether they would be successful in Bollywood or not. First, the two spoke not only Hindi but also Punjabi fluently. Second, the two had faced cameras and flashlights. And third, their hunger and determination was so evident that there was no looking back.

According to Subhash Ghai, the debut of competition-winning girls is just the proverbial foot in the door. Once they exceed the initial expectation, their careers are built on their personal courage. He explains, There is no guarantee that your debut will work. The beginnings of Meenakshis The painter Babu did not do any favors for his career. But she bounced back. Watch Aishwarya, Lara, Priyanka and many more. These girls may have the initial attraction to the audience, but beyond that first impression, they have to prove their talent through action. What all of these wonderful actresses have managed to prove later in their careers.

Mughda believes that perseverance is the result of the confidence that the pageant system builds in young girls. She says, “All these years in the industry, I have realized that the competition format focuses on the personality and grace of the contestants, even when they answer the questions, rather than the answer itself. This is also what worked for Harnaaz in his Q&A segment.

Disappointments and reinvention are also a reality

Where so many contest title holders have been successful, some have also tried to say goodbye to the world of glamor. As Suneel Darshan points out, it takes a certain hunger even for these confident girls to be successful. He says, it’s a matter of their individual potential. Kareena Kapoor was totally ready to take on even the most difficult role in her first film, just like Priyanka Chopra. On the other side, we had several beauty pageant winners like Yukta Mookhey who did not live up to the expectations the media had created for them.

Subhash Ghai supports this idea by adding that it is not easy to be successful in front of a cinematic camera. He adds that success in showbiz is not easy to achieve. These girls need more preparation, training in acting through practice or through film schools. Formal training is always helpful.

The future is bright

Coming back to Harnaaz, while she may have said that she will be focusing on Bollywood at some point, the point is, she’s no stranger to the world of cinema. In fact, before becoming Miss Universe, she had already signed Punjabi films. This girl from Chandigarh is expected to star in Yaaran Diyan Poo Baran and also appears in Bai Ji Kuttange. With all eyes on her, it would be obvious to note that Harnaaz may need to hone his skills and learn key lessons from his illustrious predecessors. Saisha says though, I don’t think Harnaaz needs any lessons. She needs to experience her trip in her own way. She has a heart of gold, she is extremely patient and works very hard. She will certainly be an inspiration over the years. Mughda sums it up at the end when she says Harnaaz’s response on the Miss Universe stage was a clear indicator that she was made to be successful. According to Mughda, Harnaaz’s responses on how women should cope with the pressures they face and his take on climate change won him applause. She definitely has a bright future.