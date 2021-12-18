Shahid Kapoor shares photo with his father, Pankaj Kapur, says working with him was scary





After a long time, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor reunited with his father, Pankaj Kapur, on screen for their next film, Jersey. Whose promotions have already started. Recently, the actor shared a cute photo with his dad, Pankaj. He also revealed his experience working with him after so many years in Bollywood. For the unknown, the marriage of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor had reunited the whole Kapoor family. When Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput Kapoor, Supriya Pathak (Pankaj Kapur’s second wife) joyfully participated in all functions and ceremonies. Recommend reading: Pankaj Kapur recalled being selfish and insecure as he acted with his son Shahid Kapoor in “Shaandaar” On December 17, 2021, Shahid took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of his IG stories with his father. We can see Shahid and Pankaj sitting behind the camera and looking at something in the photo. While Shahid looked a little upset, Pankaj seemed to be giving an opinion. At the top, Shahid wrote: “Papa ke saath kaam karna, mushkil hi nahi. Scary hai.” We all know Shahid’s relationship with his dad, Pankaj has not always been pleasant. In a 2015 interview with the Hindustan Times, Pankaj spoke about his son and the gap between the two. He said: “As Shahid said, it’s very hard to explain. For a father to be separated from his son is not easy. It was a huge emotional loss for me. [the last time around] and I began to live with the hope that there will come a time when we will come together again. And today it’s a great feeling to sit next to him, to see his work or to hear him talk and bond with the family. ” Pankaj further shared that he missed his son, but due to the work he could not be with him. He had shared: ” Certainly yes. I missed him every day, but there were professional constraints. started going on vacation with the family, so the bond grew stronger, especially after we moved into our new home. ” On the work side, we will see Shahid Kapoor in his next film, Jersey. Read more: Shahid on working with Pankaj Kapur in ‘Jersey’: shared director’s dilemma after first shot SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

