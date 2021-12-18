Jacqueline Fernandez is not telling the truth, claims con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar implicated in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case: Bollywood News





Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is the main accused in an Rs. A 200 crore money laundering case investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has accused actress Jacqueline Fernandez of failing to tell the truth. The Bollywood actress is being investigated as a witness in the case after the central agency uncovered evidence of her alleged relationship with the con artist. The actress has made her statement three times so far at the ED. Sukesh has now accused her of lying about the amount he transferred to her sister in the United States. During his questioning by the central agency, Sukesh said he transferred $ 180,000 to Jacqueline’s sister, Geraldine, who lives in the United States. However, the actress in her statement claimed that Sukesh gave her sister $ 150,000. In his statement to the ED, Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed to be a friend of Jacqueline Fernandez and said he gave her several luxury gifts. “I gave her 15 earrings, five Birkin bags and other YSL, Gucci bags. I also gave her Cartier bracelets and Tiffany bracelets. These jewelry and earrings are set with diamonds and represent around 7 crore rupees, ”he told the ED. He also said he gave her expensive watches like Rolex, Roger Dubuis, Franck Muller. When ED confronted him with Jacqueline’s statement that she loaned her sister Geraldine $ 150,000, Chandrasekhar said, “No, she’s not telling the truth. Through Deepak Ramnani (who was also stopped), I transferred $ 180,000 and BMW (X5) to Geraldine. “ “Regarding (her) parents, I gave them a Maserati and a Porsche to her mother in Bahrain. I also allowed Jacqueline to frequently use a private jet that I used,” he said. added. Meanwhile, Jacqueline in her statement stated that Sukesh introduced himself as “Shekhaar Ratna Vela”. He allegedly made a fake call reproducing the office number of Union Home Secretary Amit Shah to befriend actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The indictment, which was filed earlier this month as part of a special PMLA, further stated that Sukesh allegedly claimed he was from the political family of J Jayalalithaa, which they were. originally from Chennai and owner of Sun TV. In their indictment, Delhi police charged Sukesh Chandrasekhar and 13 others with duping the wife of the former Ranbaxy promoter to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Officials believe Chandrasekhar extorted Rs. 200 crore from the complainant claiming he would facilitate her husband’s release from prison. ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth Rs. 10 crore from con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar- Rs. 9 lakh cat and Rs. 52 lakh horse included BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

