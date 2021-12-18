Art by MU students and alumni adorns downtown St. Louis building





Art is never a stationary force. Even when hung on the same wall or inhabiting the same space day after day, he inspires his viewers to see, think and live differently. The kinetic properties of art are underlined in a different way through Art on the Move, a project of the University of Missouri School of Visual Studies. As part of the program, the works of 16 MU students and alumni are exhibited at the MX or Mercantile Exchange Building in St. Louis this holiday season. The exhibit responds to the program’s Art in Storefronts initiative, which began in October 2020, Art on the Move community outreach coordinator Madeleine LeMieux said in an email. Erin McFarland’s work, exhibited at Lee’s Summit, heralded the arrival of Art in Storefronts. Since then, work has been featured in Missouri communities such as Plattsburg and Albany. The art in the display cases allows for a non-contact viewing experience that safely meets the ideals of the project during the pandemic, LeMieux added. “Art on the Move has produced over 40 exhibitions since its inception in 2017, so we see AiS as a clear way to continue these efforts alongside other types of exhibitions and presentations in the future,” he said. she declared. Window art takes on the meaning of public art, LeMieux said, providing “an audience without the barriers often associated with visiting galleries and museums.” “Someone passing by can experience the work in an unexpected way and have a moment of contemplation or pleasure,” she added. The MX Building landed on MU’s radar thanks toGrand St. Louis Inc., says LeMieux. The community and economic development organization connected MU and the landowner, fueling the vision for an exhibit in several empty storefronts. The school’s digital storytelling department has created site-specific pieces that address consumer and work issues, LeMieux said; these works coexist with pieces created from other physical and thematic materials. Art in Storefronts has the potential to transform community spaces beyond the duration of an exhibition, said LeMieux. “We hope this will also activate the empty spaces and draw attention to their potential,” she said. maybe more out-of-the-box uses for commercial spaces. “ Organizers hope past and existing projects “will be the nest egg for future showcase exhibitions, independently created between partner organizations and landowners, using our model,” added LeMieux. The works will be on display in the MX building until January 21. A live social media visit has been scheduled for Saturday morning. Learn more about the School of Visual Studies athttps://visualstudies.missouri.edu/.

