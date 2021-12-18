The show Imlie the Star Plus produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films is getting ready for the big wedding of Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) and Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh). At the themed party that will be held before the wedding, all the main characters will be seen wearing the outfits of famous Bollywood figures.

As we know, Imlie, as a reporter for the Bhaskar Times, was hired to cover the lavish wedding of Aditya and Malini. We’ve written about how Aditya will be cold-eyed before the wedding and wonder if he’s right in her decision to marry Malini.

Well, the photo of Imlie disguised as Simran by Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge has been catching our attention since yesterday.

To give you more information, Aditya will be disguised as Devdas while Malini will be seen in the Paro de Devdas costume.

There will be fun and romance for sure during the party. However, we hear that there will also be drama.

Will Imlie get her Aditya back at the party?

