Cinerama Dome does not open immediately despite reports – Deadline





The Cinerama Dome isn’t opening anytime soon, so don’t reserve those seats. Despite news that the owners of the Dome are renewing a liquor license at the 58-year-old Sunset Boulevard cinema, Deadline has learned that no reopening date has been set for the venue. Not 2022, maybe 2023. Here’s why: The entire Cinerama Dome and sister Hollywood Arclight theaters (owned by Decurion; they own the entire property, I’m aware of) are in the process of planning renovations. What it exactly hasn’t been set in stone, it’s still in the planning stages, but it will be some time before the theater is renovated. Those who operate the structure, I hear, don’t even know when it will reopen again as the renovations haven’t even started. And the Cinerama Dome and Hollywood Arclight will work together again when they reopen. The Dome cannot afford to function as a single display. All the excitement this afternoon was fueled by a public notice calling for the sale of alcoholic beverages at the Cinerama Dome that was posted on the barricaded walls of the building – a move noticed and posted on social media by the group Save Arclight Cinemas. The applicant is an entity called DT Operator for the trade name “Cinerama”. Especially since the Dome will not reopen soon: there is no ongoing discussion between buyers of Decurion films and the studios. Nobody reserves any title. Last April, when Los Angeles theaters returned from being closed during the pandemic, Deadline reported on the sudden shutdown of Cinerama Dome and Arclight theaters. Great sadness and shock erupted among moviegoers in Los Angeles, rich in moviegoers. And what a great note to release in 2019: the venue garnering over $ 15 million at the box office in ticket sales from a record-breaking box office year, in which the Dome itself also made an appearance. in the Oscar winning film by Quentin Tarantino. Once upon a time in hollywood. The closure of Arclight Cinemas involved complicated lease negotiations between the landowner and the operators. In April, the decision to close the Dome seemed final. “It wasn’t the outcome that everyone wanted, but despite a tremendous effort that exhausted all potential options, the company has no viable path ahead,” Decurion wrote at the time, adding “ To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our sincere thanks, it has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you. In June, Pacific Theaters Exhibition Corporation filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Most of the previous Arclight leases went to other chains, that is, AMC grabbed the Grove in Los Angeles and Americana in Brand. in Glendale, Regal taking the location of Sherman Oaks. But the Forman family, who operated Arclight and Pacific, kept their crown jewel, the Hollywood Arclight and Cinerama Dome site. The Cinerama Dome is home to the world’s largest streamlined cinematic screen, measuring 32 feet tall and 86 feet wide. The concrete geodesic dome is made up of 316 individual hexagonal and pentagonal shapes in 16 different sizes, each of the pieces measuring approximately 12 feet in diameter and 7,500 pounds. Deadline contacted Decurion about the whispers this afternoon, which did not respond to a request for comment.

