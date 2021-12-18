No Way Home is a second chance for the worst Spider-Man.

A big part of Spider-Man: No Path HomeThe heavy and long press tour consisted of avoiding spoilers. It’s so crucial to the DNA of the film that my screening of the film opened with a message from Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jamie Foxx (Electro) begging us all to watch the film: don’t say anything to this topic until everyone else you know has seen it! Don’t spoil the surprise!

But even Marvel knows it can only protect the world from the inevitable leaks of casting details and twists. Batalon even joked about it, pointing out that Jamie Foxx’s appearance in the video was, in and of itself, some kind of spoiler after all, No way homeThe most surprising vanity is that it weaves every previous attempt at a Spider-Man cinematic universe into one movie. Jamie Foxx isn’t even in the MCU, so the fact that he’s here to protest the spoilers should seem ironic.

The best of Movies, TV, Books, Music, and more, delivered to your inbox.

The secrets that No way home staying really close to the vest, however, is far more exciting than seeing Electro return. (Who cares if the villain from the worst Spider-Man movie in history is back?) No way home more exciting than the multiverse allowing all of those old villains to come together, but they have power in retrospect. The film allows for a surprisingly hard-hitting reassessment of a long-standing consensus on the Spidey franchise.

And I’m about to ruin it all for you, so if you haven’t seen this End of Game-Movie hype machine again: Bye!

[Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home obviously follow.]

No way home introduces MCU Peter Parker to Sam Raimis Peter, aka Tobey Maguire, and Marc Webbs Peter Parker, aka Andrew Garfield. Despite Garfield repeated protests otherwise, he does indeed appear in the film; There’s plenty of it onscreen, and it’s the first alternate Spider-Man that’s had the pleasure of seeing in the movie. While The Return of Maguires might be the most anticipated film, Garfield has the most going for the one who really needs a second chance, and the film seems to know it. After nearly a decade away from the superhero genre and a disappointing twist within it, it turns out Garfield was set to be a great Peter Parker from the start.

the The Incredible Spider-Man the movies landed with a thud compared to their predecessors. Spidey’s films might not have come as a surprise, given the impetus for them was that Sony didn’t want its lucrative character license to expire after Raimi and Maguire refused to return for a fourth film. The studio quickly kicked off a reboot, reshuffling the lead role and completely pivoting to a different storyline. While Maguires Peter Parker was a silly, hopeless romantic obsessed with his lifelong crush Mary-Jane (and living in one of New York’s most run-down apartment buildings), Garfields was a moody and sarcastic high school student alive. comfortably in Queens, mourning the loss of her parents and yearning for the affection of Gwen Stacy, played by actors’ real-life girlfriend Emma Stone. Instead of wanting to atone for his role in the death of his uncle Ben and mending his friendship with grief-stricken Harry Osborn, The Amazing Spider-ManThe hero has other priorities. He solves the mystery behind his parents’ deaths while pursuing his dreams of being a scientist and enjoying the attention of his genius teenage girlfriend.

It was much less endearing things than what Spider-Man fans were prepared for by the Raimi trilogy, compounded by much messier filmmaking and serious writing. Because as charismatic as Garfield tries to be in his two films, he cannot compensate for the lack of charm, cohesion and beating heart that has led Maguires to success. the The Incredible Spider-Man the films were critical and commercial slowdowns for the franchise, and their failed plans for a third film and subsequent spinoffs were canceled after the The Incredible Spider-Man 2 Underperforming effectively prevented Garfield from dealing another blow to Peter Parker, a role the actor considered a childhood dream. When Disney teamed up with Sony to bring Spider-Man back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe several years later, the studio managed to become a character again in a more joyful and hopeful place. Tom Holland won fans over with his nostalgic, whimsical and humorous films, and thus, Garfield landed the title Worst Spidey by default. Not that he hasn’t already held it, in my opinion: his movies were boring and forgettable, and a grumpy Peter isn’t a Peter I want to lean on. Garfield played a comic book character with a sad past as a desperate teenager with a tinge of obscurity, and that didn’t help add fun to the films that most lacked it.

Garfield has something under his belt, however, that Holland and Maguire have yet to match. This guy is an Oscar nominated actor, enjoying a resurgence of the lockdown era in love with his role in Social network and currently just received critical acclaim for Tic, Tic Boom! If there’s anyone who wears the Spidey costume who can undoubtedly play a crazy role, it’s Garfield. With the ability to do so in a well-established setting that allows him to flex a wider range of emotions. He’s laughing ! He is crying! He climbs to the ceiling to clean the cobwebs! Garfield manages to steal the show with his take on a character that few fans were likely excited to see again.

The Peter Parker stopped from the The Incredible Spider-Man the universe has gone through difficult times. Distraught over Gwens’ death, a trauma neither the heroes of Hollands nor of Maguires endured, Garfields Peter lost confidence in himself. He has stopped firing his shots, he said, with a feeling of melancholy regret; he began to distance himself from his great power and from his great responsibility. Coming back to the web around town and helping administer evil antidotes to his old villains who travel the multiverse gives him a unique and moving arc in this movie: Garfields Peter once again avails himself of the role of Spider-Man afterwards. an admission of losing focus and allowing himself a sense of absolution for what he considers his greatest sin. He finds joy in experimenting with antidotes for the classic villain quintet interfering in the MCU dimension; he hugs his new Spidey brothers as he tells them he loves them.

The casual Marvel fan’s guide to Spider-Man: No Path Home Debate of two critiques Dog powerSurprising and sneaky ending How? ‘Or’ What West Side Storys Anybodys went from tomboy to trans character HBO just released the spiritual successor to Leftovers

There is an infectious joy for the older Peter version of Garfield, deepened by our understanding of how devastated he has been in the years since our last visit. As he circles Electro and Lizard, his first enemy The Incredible Spider-Man, Peter becomes rejuvenated and light in the air, clearly loving every minute in the sway of things. And when he gets the chance to save MJ from a fatal fall from the Statue of Liberty, that is, someone others girlfriend her eyes fill with tears. He may have seen Gwen die, but making sure Tom Hollands Peter doesn’t have to endure the same horror is a powerful and defining achievement.

Yes, it’s a warm throwback to childhood to see Tobey Maguire in the role that made our favorite hero famous. And yes, No way home is really at its peak when the three Spideys are mocking or protecting each other. But the best surprise of the films at the end isn’t so much that longtime fans got to see such an unprecedented crossover: it’s that he managed to give not just one character, but an actor another chance to make a big mark on one of the best roles in superhero stories.