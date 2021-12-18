Spider-Man: No Way Home recalls 20 years of Spider-Man villains

Spider-Man: No Path Home is officially in theaters and yes there really are all those villains from the trailer. Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, the Lizard, and Sandman are back, and the actors who played them in the first two Spider-Man movie franchises have even returned to reprise their roles.

So let’s take a tour through the cinematic history of Spider-villainous after all, it’s been a long time since the Green Goblin first appeared on screens, Doc Ock waved his first tentacle, and the Lizard tried it out. to transform everyone in New York. in reptile.

The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) from Spider Man (2002)



Image: Sony Pictures

In 2002, Sam Raimi released his highly anticipated Spider-Man movie, starring Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, and of course Willem Dafoe. Dafoe brought to screen what is arguably one of the most iconic villains in Spider-Man’s rogue gallery, the Green Goblin. In the movie Raimis, Norman Osborn was the head of a large company, Oscorp, and the father of Peter’s best friend, Harry. Norman frequently ignores his son Harry in favor of Peter, whom he sees himself as he puts it, he and Peter are sort of a scientist.

We quickly find out that Oscorp is on the verge of bankruptcy and the only way out is to secure a very lucrative US military contract for a performance enhancing serum. Unfortunately, the serum causes some subjects to lose their minds, and under threat of making it work or canceling the contract, Osborn tests it on himself. The serum improves his strength and agility, but it splits the identity of the Normans into Norman, a relentless businessman who cares about his son and his legacy, and the Green Goblin, who immediately assassinates the scientist from Oscorp. which he forced to help her with her serum procedure. .

Norman’s transformation does not radically change his physical appearance. Instead, Dafoe wears a costume and mask when acting as the Green Goblin, his fearsome mask becoming a symbol of the Goblin personality for Norman. At first Norman doesn’t seem to be aware of what he’s doing as a goblin, but once he does after an iconic Willem Dafoe spoke at the Willem Dafoe stage he leans completely. After Spider-Man refuses to join him, Goblin attacks everyone in Peter Parker’s life, from Mary Jane to dear old Aunt May. In the end, he’s accidentally impaled on his own technology during an attempted murder of Spider-Man.

Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) from Spider-man 2 (2004)



Image: Sony Pictures

Widely touted as one of the best Spider-Man movies of all time, Spider-man 2 introduced the public to Doctor Otto Octavius, played by Alfred Molina. Otto was a nuclear scientist working for Oscorp (under Harry Osborn) attempting to develop fusion energy. Octavius ​​had also taken Peter under his wing as a mentor, and so Peter and Harry were both at an Ottos demonstration where he wore a harness of robotic AI-led tentacles that he had invented for the help handle hazardous substances.

Sadly, the protest went awry, killing Otto’s wife and inflicting critical damage to his weapons inhibitor chip allowing the AI ​​program that executed the tentacles full access to his nervous system. And surprise! This program love murder. When medics attempted to remove the arms of an unconscious Octavius, AI-controlled weapons shot them all down in this iconic scene.

Once Otto woke up, he ran away, prompting the Bugle to nickname him Doctor Octopus. As the AI ​​gained more control and influence over his nervous system, Doc Ock became convinced he had to do the experiment again, which brought him back to Harry Osborn. Oscorp was the only source of the radioactive isotope needed for Otto’s work, and Harry agreed to give it up. if Otto shot dead Spider-Man, whom he blames for his father’s death.

Following Harry’s information that Peter Parker is the key to finding Spider-Man, Otto kidnapped Mary Jane, sparking a battle that led to another iconic scene from Spider-Man, in which our hero stopped a fleeing subway car. Otto and Spidey’s final battle happened around Otto’s second attempt at a fusion reactor, which again threatened to wipe out the city. Spider-Man convinced Otto the danger wasn’t worth it, and in the end, Doc Ock sacrificed himself to protect New York City.

Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) from Spider-man 3 (2007)



Image: Sony Pictures

It is an understatement to say that there is a parcel pass in Spider-man 3. One of the three villains in this film, Sandman, aka Flint Marko played by Thomas Haden Church, appears quite early in the film. He had just escaped from prison to earn money for his family and fell into a particle accelerator while fleeing from the police. Do not ask.

Naturally, the throttle ignited and merged Markos’ body with the sand on the ground, transforming him into Sandman, a man capable of transforming into various forms of sand, as well as absorbing massive amounts of sand in order to to be come a big sandman. Again, there is a parcel pass in Spider-man 3, but eventually Marko teams up with Venom (Eddie Brock, played by Topher Grace) to get rid of Spider-Man.

Together, they fought Spider-Man and Harry Osborn, wearing his father’s goblin armor, in a construction site full of sand, in which Marko is fatally injured and dissipates in the sand in the wind.

Lizard (Rhys Ifans) The Incredible Spider-Man (2012)



Image: Sony Pictures

The Incredible Spider-Man is Andrew Garfield’s first stint as Peter Parker, and for his villain of choice Sony went with Dr. Curt Connors, aka Lizard, played by Rhys Ifans. At the start of the film, Peter discovered that his father, Richard Parker, was working with biologist Connors in the field of interspecies genetics. He eventually goes to find Connors and talk to him directly, initiating a mentorship between the two.

At first, Connors is an honest man. He is delighted when Peter provides him with the missing piece of a Richards formula, so Connors can begin his experiments on limb regeneration, a problem close to home, as he is missing an arm. Unfortunately, the formula’s success in animal trials leads Connors’ boss to pressure him to go into human testing, in order to find a cure for a dying Norman Osborn. Connors refuses and is subsequently fired from Oscorp.

Instead, he successfully tests the formula on himself, regenerating his arm. But then he finds out that his unscrupulous boss at Oscorp is trying to test the formula on unwilling veterans. When Connors confronts the man, the side effects of his work become clear: his DNA lizard cure transforms him into a lizard man with scales, claws, a tail, and unstoppable lizard rage. Spider-Man showed up to deal with the lizard rampage, and Connors fled into the sewers but was already obsessed with the idea that his new form represented biological perfection. Lizard DNA will apparently do that to you.

Various Spidey on Lizard battles continue, but Connors ends up making his final move: a chemical bomb that will turn all of New York City into lizards, just like him. Spider-Man manages to disperse an antidote to the lizard, before it begins to slide off the top of a building. With the last of his lizard strength in decline, Connors saved Spideys’ life and surrendered. The Incredible Spider-Man ended with Connors in a mental hospital, hinting that there was still part of the lizard left inside him.

Electro (Jamie Foxx) by Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)



Image: Sony Pictures

Unlike his comic book counterpart, TASM2’s Maxwell Dhillon is gentle and mumbles, painted like some sort of loser. So when he has a chance encounter with a likable Spider-Man, it triggers an obsession. He thinks they’re friends.

Later, at work, Max was doing maintenance work when he fell into a tank of genetically engineered electric eels, turning him into Electro, a supervillain capable of absorbing and conducting electricity. Like many villains in the Spider-Man movie, Max is caught up in the ploys of one of the Osborns (Harry, this time) and is ultimately defeated by Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy when they overload him with power, causing him to explode. .