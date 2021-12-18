Rockettes end season as New York City records record number of COVID cases | National entertainment





NEW YORK (AP) New York state reported on Friday that just over 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before, the highest single-day total for new cases since the tests have become widely available. Just under half of the positive results were in the city, where queues multiplied at test stations, the Rockettes’ Christmas spectacle was canceled for the season and some Broadway shows have turned down performances due to epidemics among the cast members. One-day snapshots of virus statistics may be an unreliable way to measure trends, but the new record has punctuated a steady rise that began in the western part of the state in late October and took off in New York City. last week as the omicron variant spreads. It changes so fast. The numbers are growing exponentially every day, Governor Kathy Hochul said in a Friday appearance on CNN. The surge in infections should be of great concern, but it was inevitable given the rapid spread of the newer variant, said Dr Denis Nash, executive director of the City’s Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health. University of New York. We were already heading for a winter wave with delta, which in itself is a very concerning thing, Nash said. But then you add to that the new omicron variant, which is more transmissible from an infection standpoint, he said, noting that current vaccines might not be able to contain the new, more invasive variant. . Across New York state, an average of 13,257 positive tests per day were recorded during the seven-day period that ended Thursday. This is 71% more than two weeks ago. The state’s previous one-day record of positive tests came on January 14, 2021, when just under 20,000 people tested positive. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that omicron was in full force, “but said the city’s hospitals are very strong and stable right now and much better able to handle COVID-19 than ‘at the start of the pandemic. Treatments have improved, and more. more than 70% of the city’s eligible residents are fully immunized, he noted.

