Mouni Roy celebrates with Girl Gang in Goa, ignites sparks in bachelorette party [Pics Inside]





Indian TV Bengali beauty Mouni Roy has stolen millions of hearts with her elegance. Mouni had joined Bollywood in 2004 as a background dancer in song, Nahi Hona of the film, To run. However, she had become famous with her role as ‘Krishna Tulsi’ on Ekta Kapoor’s TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After her stint in the soap opera, she made her Bollywood debut with the film, Gold, with Akshay Kumar. Mouni Roy doesn’t like to talk about his personal life in public. She had kept her relationship with Suraj Nambiar a secret for a very long time. In August 2020, we found on Instagram a video featuring Mouni Roy pulling baskets. In the video, Mouni was cheered by a voice in the background. According to a report in ETimes, the voice was that of her boyfriend, Suraj. The report also claimed that Mouni was seen shooting hoops in The Marina Torch, the building where Suraj Nambiar is staying. She was also spotted in Dubai with Suraj on a trip. Recommended Reading: Milind Gunaji’s Son Abhishek Gunaji Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Radha In Intimate Wedding Moments ago, photos of Mouni Roy having a gala with her girl gang in Goa surfaced online and sparked speculation she was celebrating her bachelorette party. In one of the photos shared by Mouni’s friend, Aashka Goradia, the girl gang can be seen wearing matching black dresses, holding signs and celebrating. Another photo showed Mouni, Aashka and their friends relaxing and having fun on the beach. Sharing the footage, Aashka captioned them as follows: “A wonderful time in the company of even more wonderful women… Celebration of Monobinaaaa @imouniroy Blessings and blessings for that, you Mo Mo.” However, the legend of Aashka led Mouni fans to speculate that the celebrations were part of the actress’ bachelorette party. One fan commented on the post and asked, “Celebration for what? Was that his bachelor party? Additionally, Mouni and Aashka also commented on the post, but neither responded to the fan’s comment. A few months ago, rumors were circulating that Mouni Roy’s cousin interacted with a local newspaper in Cooch Behar, West Bengal and confirmed that the actress would marry Suraj Nambiar soon. The couple will have a destination wedding in Dubai or Italy, and the reception will take place in Cooch Behar. The Bombay Times further reported that their pre-wedding would take place on January 26, 2022, and the wedding would take place on January 27, 2022. Also Read: Vahbiz Dorabjee’s Ex-Husband Vivian Dsena Finds Love In NRI Girl, Plans To Marry Soon While Mouni Roy kept her relationship out of the spotlight, the portal quoted its source as saying: “His close friends have been asked to save the date. The location has not yet been revealed. It could be a destination wedding. A function will also be held in his hometown, Cooch Behar. ” In August 2020, when Mouni Roy tried an Instagram filter through her friend Roshni Chopra, her story caught everyone’s attention. Mouni had displayed a huge diamond stone on her ring finger, which had everyone wondering if she had secretly engaged. On National Handweaving Day, Mouni posted a few photos in a sari where you could spot the ring on her finger. While browsing Mouni’s social media profile, we were able to spot her with the ring on several photos. We can’t wait to see Mouni Roy as a bride! Don’t Miss: Ayan Mukerji Reveals How Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Ruined Her “Brahmastra” Movie As A Couple SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

