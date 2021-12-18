Entertainment
FIR actor Vipul Roy to marry American girlfriend Melis Atici on February 13
Vipul Roy is set to tie the knot with his US-based girlfriend Melis Atici on February 13. The couple have been in a relationship for five years.
Indian TV actor Vipul Roy with his American fiance Melis Atici.
Her wedding bells are ringing in the town of Telly. After a slew of TV celebrities marrying, now actor Vipul Roy is also set to tie up with his longtime US-based fiancé, Melis Atici. The couple will tie the knot on February 13 next year. The wedding function will also include Haldi, Sangeet and Mehndi ceremonies. According to reports, Vipul and Melis are planning a destination wedding, however, the dates have yet to be finalized.
VIPUL ROY WILL MARRY MELIS ATICI ON FEBRUARY 13
Vipul Roy and Melis Atici have been in a relationship for five years and got engaged in August 2019. They wanted to get married last year, but that couldn’t happen due to the pandemic. Now they are all set to get married next year. A source told The Times Of India that he (Vipul) is in the process of finalizing the details of the venue and does not want undue attention to his personal life as her fiance returns to India after two years, and he is waiting for this moment. since a long time. time.
ABOUT VIPUL ROY AND MELIS ATICI
Melis, based in the United States, is from Turkey. She had stayed in San Francisco for over ten years before recently moving to Mumbai. The couple got engaged in October 2019. Vipul Roy spoke to the Bombay Times earlier and said: “During her previous visits, I took a break from work and we were still together. But now that she has moved on. here it won’t be. I will be shooting in Naigaon for 8 to 12 hours, and she will have to understand the pressures of my job. We decided to live in a residence to get to know each other better.
The actor feels that being from two different cultures, staying together would help them get to know each other better. “First of all, she was staying too far away to plan a wedding. I wanted Melis to be part of the whole process and understand how big weddings go here. Most importantly, she needs to understand that she is moving to Mumbai , which is polluted and overcrowded. In her previous visits she had been to malls and multiplexes, but I also want her to experience the rains and traffic jams here. Basically I want her be prepared for a life in Mumbai, ”added Vipul Roy.
Vipul Roy was earlier in a relationship with actress Yuvika Chaudhary. Very few people know that Yuvika and Vipul had a stable relationship for almost ten years, but their relationship has always been low-key.
