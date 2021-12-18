COVID vaccination required for 5-year-olds for LA theme parks





LOS ANGELES If your family is planning to visit a theme park in Los Angeles County this holiday, get ready to show you and your little ones the COVID-19 vaccination card. What would you like to know Universal Studios Hollywood said they would start requiring visitors aged 5 and over to show proof of COVID vaccination or provide a negative COVID test before entering the park

LA County Public Health Department updated health ordinance due to growing number of COVID-19 cases and new cases of the omicron variant

In addition to providing proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test, visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood must wear a face covering inside and out.

There is a third-party COVID-19 testing site at Universal Studios that offers free COVID-19 rapid tests Following orders from the LA County Department of Public Health, officials at Universal Studios Hollywood said visitors ages 5 and older must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative COVID test. to enter the theme park. The new proof of vaccination requirement updates the county’s original age requirement to 12 and over. In addition to requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative test, visitors to Universal Studios, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear a face cover or mask inside and out. ‘outside inside the theme park. “We continue to comply with updated changes to COVID-19 vaccination / testing requirements implemented by the LA County Department of Public Health,” a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement. -mail to Spectrum News. “To help customers plan their visit, we want them to know that a third-party COVID-19 testing site is available that offers rapid testing on our property. “ A spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said rapid COVID-19 tests are free. the new health protocol published by the county public health department on Thursday comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county and a wave of new patients infected with the more contagious omicron variant of COVID-19. Since Thanksgiving, the county says there have been 2,275 new cases of the coronavirus and that positivity rates and hospitalizations have increased. The county on Thursday reported 30 cases of omicron, which is a mutation of the coronavirus, and warned more are likely to come. “Based on what we know, omicron poses a significant threat to our community in LA,” said Barbara Ferrer, LA County Director of Public Health, the LA Times reported. “Unvaccinated individuals appear to remain the most at risk. But all the evidence to date indicates that those who are fully vaccinated are also at increased risk, particularly of being infected and of infecting others.” The county health department said it has changed its health order to better align it with the state’s public health order and slow the spread of the virus. On December 13, the state’s health department began requiring people to mask themselves in indoor public places, regardless of their immunization status. Under the new county health order, operators of mega-events, defined as events that attract more than 10,000 people outdoors or 1,000 indoors, must verify the full COVID-19 vaccination status of participants aged 5 years or older or have a negative COVID-19 test before entry. The county groups theme parks, festivals, fairs, concerts, sporting events and conventions under the category of mega-events. With school not in progress, winter vacation is some of the busiest times for theme parks like Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain. It is not known how this new health protocol will affect attendance. The new health mandate has no impact on Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm since they are located in Orange County. An official at Six Flags Magic Mountain, a Los Angeles County theme park, did not respond to a request for comment.

