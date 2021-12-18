Rohit Shetty charging 25 crore to SS Rajamouli’s “Baahubali” fee of 100 crore





Have you ever wondered about the big checks that go into making the film? We are often fascinated by the huge checks actors take home but never really discuss the directors’ fees for making a particular movie. Today we’re going to decode some of the most expensive directors from Bollywood and the South including Rohit Shetty, SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others. A director is the heart and soul of the film. It is thanks to him that the actors can enter their zone of methodical play and give the best of themselves. Today we’re going to decode the cachets of some of the most renowned and prestigious directors in the Bollywood and Southern film industry, including Rohit Shetty, SS Rajamouli, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Looked: Rohit shetty Rohit is one of the most consistent directors we have in Bollywood. His fans often call him a box office money-making machine, but that’s just his dedication and honesty to his work. According to reports, the esteemed manager of B-town charges around Rs 25-30 crores for a movie. Huge, isn’t it? Well, the returns of his hard work are far more important than his box office fees. Karan johar Karan, who was on sabbatical for a good five years, is now back in his home country, namely the management of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. According to some information, the director accuses Rs 12 crores for a movie. Yes, it’s true. You heard it! Rajkumar hirani The Hiranis’ work does not need to be presented in the country. He releases one film a year and gets down to it body and soul. He is one of the highest paid directors in Bollywood and charges around Rs 24 crores for a movie, according to reports. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bhansali is not just a name but an emotion for all moviegoers. Known for his larger-than-life sets, the director has no specific fees but wins a portion of the film’s box office collection. SS Rajamouli Rajamouli is known for making pan-Indian magnum opus films with his extraordinary vision. There are reports that director Baahubali has been sold for Rs 434 crores and the budget for the film was around Rs 450 crores. Baahubali has set a benchmark in the Indian film industry with his huge box office profits and he has won a huge amount of Rs 100 crores. AR Murugadoss Murugadoss has carved out a niche for himself in the film industry. The director has had multiple box office hits with Southern Thalaiva Rajinikanth. It looks like Murugadoss wins a check for 12-15 rupees crores for a movie. Mani ratnam Ratnam is once again a big name in the Indian film industry and has made some amazing films over the years. The principal would bring home a check for Rs 9 crore for a movie. What do you think of the most expensive directors in the Indian film industry? Tell us in the comments below. Must read: Nora Fatehi discusses 2 crore + car with Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in talks, saying it’s a nice heavy-duty car [Reports] Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

