Bob’s Burgers fires actor Jimmy Pesto for involvement in Capitol riots





Bob’s Burgers has effectively fired actor Jay Johnston, who plays Jimmy Pesto, over his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Actor and comedian Jay Johnston was effectively banned from returning as Jimmy Pesto on the hit animated sitcom, Bob’s burgers, due to his alleged involvement in the Capitol Riot that took place earlier this year. According to The Daily Beast, the best staff members will no longer allow Johnston to reprise the role, with some members of the production describing it as a ban. However, neither Fox nor Disney intend to announce the case. Neither company commented on this. RELATED: Gene Belcher Isn’t Ready To Grow Up – But Is It A Bad Thing? Johnston voiced Pesto in 43 episodes of Bob’s burgers during his first 11 seasons. Pesto is the owner of Jimmy Pesto’s Pizzeria and a business rival to the incumbent Bob. He’s the opposite of Bob in every way – a successful businessman but a neglectful and sexually deviant father. The character was featured in the Season 1 episode “Sheesh! Cab, Bob?” and made his last appearance in the Season 11 episode “Bridge Over Troubled Rudy”. He has not appeared in season 12, which debuted in September and has released 10 episodes so far.

The actor, who appeared in Presenter, Development stopped and more; reportedly featured in at least two photos released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in an attempt to find and detain those involved in the Capitol Riot. The figure can be seen unmasked in one image and hidden in another. RELATED: Bob’s Burgers: Wagstaff Is A Crystal Mess – And It’s Mr. Frond’s Fault The attack on Capitol Hill took place on January 6 and began with allegations by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was plagued by voter fraud. Trump supporters gathered outside the Capitol building in a rally and eventually overwhelmed the police stationed there. Members of the crowd then attempted to storm the building, allegedly inspired by Trump’s own words, apparently urging members of the public, as well as former Vice President Mike Pence, to prevent Congress from counting people. vote and validate the election results, which saw President Joe Biden in office. In addition to the damage inflicted on the Capitol and its facilities, the attack left more than 130 dead.

Johnston’s peers have described him as a Trump supporter, but his involvement in the Capitol Hill attack has not been officially confirmed and the actor has not responded to the allegations or his ban on Bob’s burgers. KEEP READING: The Goonies-Themed TV Series Comes to Disney + Source: The daily beast Adult Swim’s Smiling Friends trailer is “guaranteed” to cheer you up

