



“Bollywood Wala Dance” Review: This Mamta Sharma Song Is Unpleasant

Published on

Dec 18 2021, 21:18 Tips Music and Prerna V Arora have released a new single titled Bollywood Wala Dance today.



Sung by Mamta Sharma, the clip on YouTube features Waluscha De Sousa.



As the name suggests, De Sousa simply incorporates every element of a Bollywood article song into the clip, presenting us with nothing we haven’t seen before.



But the song comes with an attractive hook.



Here is our opinion.

The conviction behind the lyrics is unclear With lyrics written by Danish Iqbal Sabri, the music was composed by Vishal Mishra.



Kind of meta with the lyrics, the track tells how men leave their wives at home to spend their evenings in bars.



While some lines seem to appeal to men’s behavior, the following ones suddenly endorse the occasional flirtation and the ‘men will be men’ feeling.

Can we stop with the “dancing woman surrounded by men” trope?

For the other aspects of the track, the song is over two minutes long and has all the elements of a catchy party number.



But no one said all Bollywood party songs have to make a woman dance around men with “predatory” eyes, right?



Yet the definition of a strong dance number has been this over the past decade in various songwriting industries.

De Sousa had recently conducted the song ‘Chingari’ for ‘Antim’

De Sousa is a gifted dancer with various emotions up her sleeves (as we saw recently in spark) and it displays them well here.



Nothing happens in the clip that is worth mentioning.



There is no story either.



Speaking of the track, Sharma had said that she particularly liked the hook.



And, we agree.



But, dear song producers, please remove the unpleasant lyrics now.

The official clip has already racked up more than 30 lakhs of views

“I had a pleasant experience playing this energetic song. I’m sure Bollywood Wala Dance will steal the hearts of the public, ”De Sousa said.



Currently, the song has amassed over 30L views on Youtube, so the masses seem to have liked it.



Verdict: While the song gets 2/5 [just for the hook], the MV takes 1/5 stars [for De Sousa’s performance].



