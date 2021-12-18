7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: December 17-19, 2021





DENVER Every weekend Denver7 makes a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here’s our pick of the 7 best things to do in Metro Denver and beyond this weekend. 1. The Denver Christkindlmarket open at Civic Center park The Christkindlemarket has been Colorado’s only authentic German market for over 20 years. Explore the alleys of wooden huts filled with unique gifts and delicious treats, while listening to live holiday music. The market is free and open every day until December 23. 2. Visit the Four Mile Historic Parks December delicacies for an evening of immersive winter-themed activities and interactive entertainment From now until January 2, guests will be able to enjoy seasonal snacks and drinks, scavenger hunts, live music, ice skating, crafts and activities for the kids. Head here to get your tickets. 3. Winter wonderland lights in Loveland in full swing Stroll through the park’s light shows and enjoy 30 minutes of music and light shows every night. Don’t miss the Winter Wonderlights LIVE events taking place on select nights in November and December. LIVE evenings will feature activities, performances, vendors and more. Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public, but visitors are encouraged to bring and donate canned food to benefit the Larimer County Food Bank. 4. Head to the Butterfly Pavilion for Living lights Denvers’ newest and most immersive vacation attraction just opened on December 17th and will run until January 2nd. ops, a glow-in-the-dark children’s party with the butterfly princess and, of course, plenty of opportunities to see invertebrate animals. Proceeds from this festival will help support the Butterfly Pavilion. Reservations are required, so be sure to reserve your place today. 5. Join Wings Over the Rockies to Santa in the shed This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can chat with Santa and Mrs. Claus, listen to the Colorado Carolers and watch a puppet show. Pre-purchase your tickets today. 6. Celebrate the season with Holiday fireworks This Saturday, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch and Parker will feature three 30-minute synchronized fireworks displays starting at 7 p.m. wish to view them remotely. Head here for more information. 7. The Wild Bear Nature Center in the Netherlands presents Winter solstice: a joyous celebration This community event will take place from December 1821 and will celebrate the return of light with crafts, activities, live music and more. Enjoy candle-making, story time, and an astronomy room that explores the science behind the Solstice. This event is free and open to the public.

