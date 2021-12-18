Conversations between Nora Fatehi and con artist Sukesh Chandrashekar reveal that they were discussing luxury gifts; more Bollywood celebrities could be summoned by ED | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





Nora Fatehi’s conversations with con artist Sukesh Chandrashekar show they were discussing luxury car gifts



Trouble seems to be mounting for the Bollywood diva Nora Fathi in connection with his alleged involvement with the scammer Sukesh chandrashekar , who is involved in a multi-crore money laundering case. According to the latest update in the case, a prominent news outlet managed to gain access to a few personal conversations between the actress and the con artist, in which the two reportedly talked about choosing a luxury car. According to a report, in one of the conversations, when Sukesh shared a photo of a Range Rover luxury car and asked if she liked the car, Nora responded by saying, “Yes, it’s a beautiful one. heavy-duty car. It’s cute, it’s a statement car ”. In another conversation, the con artist seemed worried that the investigative agencies might question Nora about the gift he had given her. While asking her to speak to him to “clarify” certain details, he further wrote: “I want to make it clear that this is not given with any reason whatsoever, but only because when you love a person, you offer him gifts. To do it for this reason alone, nothing else. Meanwhile, speaking of the case, Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly organized an extortion racket from inside the prison and extorted Rs 200 crore from a man Earlier, Nora reportedly admitted to ED that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave her a BMW sedan. Not only Nora but another actress whose name appeared in the case is Jacqueline Fernandez who also received expensive gifts from him It is also alleged that Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating after a few photos of them making themselves comfortable went viral on social media. Meanwhile, during questioning, Sukesh claimed he also had one. rel “friendly” ation with other actresses from B-town. Now ETimes has learned that ER officers will be summoning other Bollywood actresses and performers soon, as part of their investigation. Some of these as yet unknown celebrities are said to have had financial dealings with Sukesh, which the ED may want to investigate and these celebrities are likely to be summoned. Read moreRead less

