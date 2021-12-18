Next James Bond actor in debate for iconic role

This is the new James bond mystery. Who will take on the iconic role of cinema now that Daniel Craig has hung up his tuxedo? Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007 in No time to die is ranked among the best and most financially successful films of the Bind franchise.

So whoever takes over has big shoes to fill.

Among movie critics, academics and fans, the burning question is who could be the seventh James Bond. For the record, there have been 25 Bond films since Dr No came out in theaters in 1962.

They took over $ 11 billion in ticket sales, making Bond gold at the box office.

Six actors played the iconic role: Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Aussie George Lazenby in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and of course Craig.

“Craig is my favorite but Connery is the best,” Bond superfan and actor Brandon McClelland said.

“Connery was the mold and Craig broke it.”

McClelland creates a podcast titled Very Bond with his two companions, actor Jake Speer and director Darby Deck.

The three Very Bond James Roberts and Martin Johnson have very different opinions on everything Bond-related, including which movie is better, which actor is better, and who should be James Bond’s number seven.

Speer’s favorite film is Brosnan’s first film in golden eye but he thinks Connery is and always will be the best Bond.

He thinks the Bond producers will do exactly what they did with Craig: find a good actor with the right look, who is not too famous to make a name for himself as 007.

“They will find someone from left field,” he said.

There is a long list of actors, both well-known and lesser-known, who have been tagged the “Next Bond” (A Current Affair)

“He’s going to be a performer on a streaming show and no one will know the name, but when they see him people will be like ‘Oh, this is this guy from my favorite Netflix show from a few years ago.”

McClelland agreed and added, “I think they’ll choose an actor of color because it broadens the base. It’ll bring more appeal and it’s a way for Bond to move forward.”

We have talked about Australians Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman, but their days are over.

Idris Elba was a favorite until Craig signed for five films.

Today, at 49, he is considered too old.

“It will be a male,” Sydney Morning Herald and Age said film critic Garry Maddox.

“Someone in their mid-thirties so they can go on for four or five movies over the next 15 years like Daniel Craig did.”

He believes Dev Patel who starred in Lion would make a good Leap but that other actors of color like Riz Ahmed du The sound of metal and Rege-John Page from the Netflix hit Bridgerton could take on the role.

“Then there’s Richard Madden. He looks the part and practically played the part in the TV series. The bodyguard but he may be too famous, ”Mr. Maddox said.

Other names mentioned in the same sentence as Bind include Tom Hardy, James Norton, Jamie Bell, Henry Cavill, Henry Golding, Tom Hiddleston and even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Dr Ian Kinane of Roehampton University in London is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of International James Bond Studies.

“Everyone has an idea of ​​what Bond should be, what Bond is,” Dr Kinane said.

“Bond has not only become a British possession, a British cultural possession, but has become a global icon and people have a sense of what it should be and what it should be to them.

“So you will still have this controversial element of who should play him and why he should be played by a certain actor.”

It is certain that the next Bond will not be a woman.

“People are obsessed with the idea of ​​making or creating Bind as a woman, but I think there is a desire among the conservatives in the production company to keep it that way, to keep it recognizable, to keep the formula as it is, ”Dr Kinane said.

Discussions will continue until October 2022, which marks the 60th anniversary of Dr No.

That’s when producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson will announce who will be the next James Bond.

There is only one point on which our academics, film critics and Bond superfans can agree.

Now is “no time to die” for the James Bond franchise.