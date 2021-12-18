Mahershala Ali makes independent science fiction a staple

Swan song begin, like so many great love stories in the cinema, on a train.

Two strangers, Cameron (Mahershala Ali) and Poppy (Naomie Harris), find themselves sitting across from each other and quickly engage in a delightfully flirtatious, albeit silent, exchange. He later revealed that all of the interaction stems from a complete misunderstanding, but the pleasure that emanates from Ali and Harris’ smiling faces lingers long after the streak ends.

The stage accomplishes what all great movies must meet. It makes you fall in love with Cameron and Poppy at the same time as they fall in love with each other. There is only one downside to the whole scene: it is a memory, an event that took place years before the start of Swan song.

It turns out that Cameron is re-enacting the moment as part of a medical procedure that will test his love for Poppy and their son Cory (Dax Rey) in ways he can’t even imagine. What follows is a visually stunning meditation on death that also confirms, once and for all, Mahershala Alis’s status as one of the world’s greatest actors.

Written and directed by Benjamin Cleary, Swan song begins with Alis Cameron facing a tough decision. Diagnosed with a terminal illness, Cameron must either tell the truth and tell his family about his plight, or hide it from them and be replaced by a clone without their knowledge. Equipped with all of his memories, the clone will be indistinguishable from his real self, and hopefully spare Poppy and Cory the grief of his death.

It is an unenviable position for Cameron, one which raises a number of interesting ethical and moral questions which Swan song, unfortunately, does not confront as deeply as it could. Instead, the film takes root firmly in the perspective of Camerons, following him as he struggles between feeling like betrayal to leave his wife and son with his clone and believing it would be an act of mercy.

Swan song, in particular, does not waste much time stacking the cards against Cameron. Not only is it revealed that Poppy is still reeling from the loss of her twin brother, but we also learn early on that she and Cameron are expecting a child who will be born several months after his death. This latest revelation quickly shows that Swan song don’t care if Cameron should go through the medical procedure, but rather, if he can separate emotionally enough to do so.

Mahershala Ali as Cameron and his clone, Jack, in Swan song. Apple TV +

Yes Swan song do not question his Black mirror-A sci-fi premise as vigorous as some viewers might hope, the film manages to tell an emotionally palpable story. This is largely thanks to two things: the mind-blowing cinematography of Masanobu Takayanagi and the heart-wrenching performances given by the film’s cast, especially Mahershala Ali.

The film was shot in and around Vancouver, Canada, and Takayanagi makes the most of its locations, highlighting the mountains, forests and lakes surrounding the medical center where Cameron is helping to complete the creation of his. clone. These environments give the film an expansion beyond its small scale and budget. The sets, designed by Annie Beauchamp, also bring visual tranquility and an openness to Swan song which further elevates its meditative tone and rhythm.

Takayanagi and Beauchamps’ contributions make the film one of the most visually appealing indie sci-fi titles out there, but if there’s a reason to see it Swan song: Mahershala Ali.

Playing both Cameron and his clone (called Jack), Alis’ performances bring different nuances of desire, grief and despair to Swan song. The actor imbues Jack with a surprisingly curious and greedy quality, underscoring the clones’ desire to do his job and keep the Camerons family together. Conversely, his calm and devastating performance as Cameron makes the characters struggle to say goodbye to his family in a heartbreaking way.

Mahershala Ali as Cameron and Naomie Harris as Poppy in Swan song. Apple TV +

Apart from Ali, Awkwafina brings a much needed lightness to Swan song like a sarcastic woman who has gone through the same procedure before. Glenn Close also delivers a reliable and confident performance as the largely ungrateful role of Dr Jo Scott, the woman behind the film’s groundbreaking medical experiment, and Naomie Harris’ onscreen chemistry with Ali helps ensure that Swan songThe story succeeds on a purely emotional level.

Fortunately, while the film doesn’t really investigate the real complications of its premise, it works extremely well as a meditation on the nature of love and the emotional brutality of grieving. Cameron, in his attempt to spare his family the pain of his death, is forced to mourn their loss in a way that highlights how grieving can be a two-way street, one that goes from person to person. that goes to those who are left behind.

Fortunately, Swan songThe final note, while morally questionable in some ways, manages to bring his exploration of loss back to love at the center of his story. The conclusion of the films ensures that Swan song comes out on a moment of such deep emotional generosity that most viewers will likely end it with tears streaming down their cheeks, remembering again that there is no better gift in the world than to be told, honestly and really, who are you loved by the very person you want to love yourself.