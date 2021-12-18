REEL TALK: “Nightmare Alley” Focuses Too Much On The Visual, Too Little On The Story | Culture & Leisure





Nightmare Alley, directed by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, is a remake of the 1947 film of the same name starring Tyrone Power, both based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham. The latest iteration, starring Bradley Cooper as huckster carny Stanton Carlisle, whose craving for greed takes him down the dangerous paths of love and lust is an almost time-honored story if it weren’t for it. not del Toros’ stylized vision. It’s a star cast led by Cooper, as his character stumbles into the house of clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette), who has been on this carnival stage several times before. Carlisle has a sordid past but is greeted by Zeena and her crook / wizard husband, Pete (David Strathairn), as they take Carlisle under their wing Zeena a little more closely than appropriate. Learning, honing and perfecting the tricks of the mentalism trade, he falls in love with the talented Molly (Rooney Mara). The pair are convinced that there are bigger targets to hit and run away to that better life. But greed stifles every other aspect of Carlisle’s life as he defrauds a rich, powerful, and innocent man named Ezra (Richard Jenkins). The weaving of the del Toro web is complicated, as it plunges into the abyss of greed and morally bankrupt characters. Cate Blanchett’s portrayal of the intelligent, intuitive, and manipulative psychologist is the epitome of this type of character, matching Carlisle blow for blow. Sadly, it takes far too long to reach these seedy but high-profile, vibrant characters as the film returns to carnival, spinning its wheels as it prepares to take off for the heart of the story. Visually, however, del Toro keeps us entertained even when history flounders. It takes us back to times none of us knew and places we don’t know. Amplifying colors and palates, he introduces us into this world of despicable behavior, some manifestos, some hidden, and places his characters in a variety of situations. The onus, however, falls on Cooper to give us a man who is broken and defies his fate. We never hate him enough or care enough about him to feel like we have stakes in his game of life. Blanchett, on the other hand, is captivating and creepy, seeming to bask in this masquerade of characters, but she arrives a bit too late on the scene. Beautiful performances from an almost unrecognizable Jenkins as a man with a deplorable past seeking forgiveness finds a way to be the story we really want to know. There are several subplots and ancillary characters that are introduced and then removed, making them just ancillary. Guillermo del Toros’ vision in storytelling is unprecedented, but he stumbles in pushing his narrative forward and allowing his main character to be who he really is: a sociopathic narcissist. While the all-star cast shines, the story cushions them as it focuses on artistic beauty, not what matters to tell the story and keep the pace. Reel Talk rating: 2 stars

