Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Being Asked To Leave Front Row Seat At Public Event When A Bigger Star Turned Up | Bollywood





Abhishek Bachchan, in a recent interview, revealed that he has been replaced in films and asked to leave the front row seats at public events. The Bob Biswas star has said he understands that it’s an inevitable part of being an actor and you don’t have to take it personally. Abhishek began his acting journey with Refugee. He has so far starred in over 60 films, with his hits such as Guru, Bunty Aur Babli and Dhoom. Despite a number of good performances, Abhishek said he has been replaced in some films and comes to terms with the circumstances. I was replaced in the movies. I was replaced in the movies and I was not informed. And I literally showed up to the shooting and someone else is filming there. And you just had to turn around and walk away. I was told that I had been replaced in the movies. People are not taking your call. And that is normal. All the actors have been there. I saw my dad go by there, said Abhishek, speaking with Rolling Stones India. He added that he was asked to leave the front row seat at an event when a bigger star showed up. I’ve been in a situation where I’ve been to a public office and you’re forced to sit in the front row and you feel, Wow! I didn’t think they would put me in the front row. Alright awesome! But then a bigger star appears and they’re like, Okay, get up, move back, and you go back. It’s all part of showbiz. You can’t take it personally. What you have to do is come home and before you go to bed promise yourself that I’m going to work so hard. I’m going to get so good that they can’t, and they won’t move me from that front row to the back, he said. The actor confessed that being replaced was heartbreaking but understands that it’s not personal, his business, adding that it’s a big reality check. Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Says He Left Boston While Amitabh Bachchan Was In Financial Crisis: Didn’t Know How He Had Dined Abhishek had taken a two-year hiatus after starring in Housefull 3. He returned to the big screen in 2018 with Manmarziyaan, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Since his return, Abhishek has performed in different types of roles. He starred in The Big Bull, a film based on the life of famous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, and played a cold-hearted serial killer in Bob Biswas. He also made his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows last year.

