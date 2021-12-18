Nicole Kidman opens up about BMX Bandits when she returns to Sydney for the premiere

That’s not to say that she has no admiration for directors, Jane campion, Georges miller and Baz Luhrmann as the local directors who have helped shape his extraordinary career. Indeed, Kidman has maintained many of the relationships she had from the very beginning, including her longtime publicist. Wendy day, who unfortunately must have missed the premiere after recent back surgery, Kidman insisting that she focus on her recovery. In return for a speedy recovery, Kidman invited the Days medical team to the Wednesday premiere. Hail Saint Nicole, may she reign a long time. decked out room Lachlan and Sarah murdoch had barely gotten the last of their Christmas freeloaders, I mean guests from their Bellevue Hill mansion last week before setting the family plane on fire and packing the kids there, bound for Aspen. Sarah and Lachlan Murdoch, pictured in 2019, head to Aspen. Credit:SIPA United States

PS learns that the Murdochs will be spending Christmas at their newly renovated Aspen hideaway, which apparently has a huge saltwater pool. With temperatures dropping by the minute, PS can only assume it’s hot, although the idea of ​​Murdochs On Ice has considerable appeal. The Murdochs will return to Sydney in January ahead of the new school year, and Lachlan will resume his global trips to the United States. Meanwhile, maybe former model Sarah Murdoch could take a cue from her stepmom Jerry halls delivered. Jerry Hall in the new Saint Laurent campaign. Credit:Saint Laurent As the news Rupert murdoch and his fourth wife bought a massive cattle ranch in Montana last week, images of Hall resuming her modeling career have surfaced. The 65-year-old Texan has become the new face of Saint Laurent and appears in a series of dramatic black and white fashion shoots.

Money service? It was a business with no billionaire commentary Gina Rineharts office when PS dared to ask questions about the Christmas celebrations it hosted in Sydney last Friday in the penthouse of the Four Seasons hotel overlooking Sydney Harbor. Top Secret Santa: Gina Rinehart. Credit:Getty We can only assume that Rinehart, who is a regular Four Seasons guest, shared some Christmas cheer with her chosen ones, although the exact identity of the guest list remains unclear as her former pal. Alain jones (who PS can reveal enlisted a friend and a prominent Sydney lawyer Margaret cunneen as a non-executive director of his new media group Australian Digital Holdings) was not there. Another usual guest of Gina, Deputy Prime Minister Barnabé Joyce, was isolating himself following his diagnosis of COVID-19. Apparently the evening was fully organized, so we can rule out that Rinehart continues in the family tradition of a stuffed turkey baked for 12 hours and a drizzled plum pudding, which she wrote about lyrically in her cookbook ago. a few years.

Maybe she indulged in this other tradition of the Rinehart family no, not litigation but polishing the family money? We would polish the money together, enjoy that special moment together, love the silver items passed down from her parents, prepare them for Christmas, another beautiful tradition that I carried on with my children, she wrote in the cooking book. Cautious christmas He’s a brave, though some might say reckless soul, planning a party for 600 people amid a pandemic and the quicksand of COVID-19 restrictions. Liberal Party broker Michael Photios. Credit:Daniel Munoz On Wednesday afternoon, guests were informed that the evenings included celebrations for the Liberal lobbyist’s 10th anniversary Michel Photooss the PremierState outfit had been canceled after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

With a sense of caution needed and abundant just 10 days before Christmas, we have taken on the tough call that best protects you, our staff and clients, Members of Parliament and Ministers of State and Federal and their staff, media and all friends of the cabinet to cancel the event tonight, informed Photios to his guests. With just under 600 guests, you’ll appreciate how devastated we are. However, we plan to postpone the celebrations until the first quarter of 2022. Give the place a boost It seems unlikely that the Seven West Media heir Ryan stokes and his wife Clear their ambitious $ 16 million Darling Point stack rebuild will be ready in time for Christmas. Media heir Ryan Stokes and his wife Claire won’t be around this Christmas judging by the construction work at their multi-million dollar Darling Point mansion. The historic arts and crafts property, called Rilworth, is still covered in scaffolding as work continues on the renovation designed by Luigi Rosselli, which includes entry into the mansion’s attic to create new bedrooms and bathrooms and interior design reconfiguration to add an elevator and a pilates studio.

Meanwhile, an on-site visitor informs PS that the jaw-dropping postman is in the new circular three-story stairwell under a large, oval-shaped glass skylight, nicknamed the Eye of Sauron. The big spenders Hopeful Wentworth Allegra Distributor is set to make his TV debut in a high-profile appearance on Network Tens The project next week in an interview shot not inside his own home, but the Woollahra scavenges the benefactors of the countryside Daniel and Lyndell Droga. Allegra Spender is running as an independent candidate for Wentworth. Credit:Louise kennerley Beyond the call of duty a lot? But it seems there are no limits to the sponsorship of the private equity pair who have been with Spenders since their announcement in late November that they are running for the Eastern Suburbs headquarters.