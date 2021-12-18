‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Has Massive Opening Day, Heads To Box Office Records





Sony END “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the latest film in the Marvel series, won a massive opening day at the domestic box office on Friday, grossing $ 121.5 million, according to its studio, Comscore GOAL It is the second highest opening day in box office history and also the highest opening day in December, according to. And after just one day, the movie already has the highest grossing opening of any movie during the pandemic. That total nearly exceeded the film’s original screening, which was $ 130 million. Sony now says “No Way Home” could make $ 242 million this weekend nationally. If “No Way Home” reaches these box office heights, it would come right behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which opened with a weekend of $ 247 million. That would make “No Way Home,” which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ as they take on villains from the Marvel Multiverse, the fourth biggest opening weekend of all time. . Some industry analysts believe the film could go even higher as the weekend progresses. The projected totals for “No Way Home” so far are remarkable considering the film opens in an almost two-year pandemic. The film is racking up pre-pandemic box office numbers as the Omicron variant spreads. In 2020, the movie industry experienced one of the worst years in box office history. This year has included many big hits, such as “A Quiet Place, Part II”, “F9: The Fast Saga” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. But nothing compares to the scale of “No Way Home”. This is good news for theaters as they are trying to find their place at a time when attracting audiences has been difficult to do. It looks like Spider-Man stepped in to save theaters just in time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/18/media/spiderman-no-way-home-opening-day-box-office/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

