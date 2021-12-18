Trump-loving actor banned from ‘Bob’s Burgers’ after being spotted in riot on Capitol Hill: report





Actor Jay Johnston has been banned from animated sitcom FoxBob’s burgers, after he was allegedly identified as a participant in the Capitol uprising, theDaily beastreported Friday evening. Johnston, whose credits also includeMr. Show,Development stoppedandPresenter,was not arrested or charged in connection with the January 6 riot. However, web sleuths and other actors identified him in aPhoto sought by the FBI on March 4, as well as in a video from the Capitol, which showed him “alongside rioters taking photos as Trump supporters walked towards the building,” according to the Daily Beast. According to two people familiar with the matter, senior staff at the longtime animated sitcomBob’s burgersno longer allow Johnston to voice his recurring character Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the critically acclaimed Fox show, ”the site reported, adding that the character has become a fan favorite. “Johnston, 53, had voiced Pesto in a total of 43 episodes. of Bob’s Burgers in its first eleven seasons. He last appeared in the Season 11 episode ‘The Bridge Over Troubled Rudy’, which aired on May 2, 2021, and was conspicuously absent from the series’ 12th season. “ Want a daily rundown of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course. Representatives for Fox and Disney declined to comment. Although neither Fox nor Johnston have publicly confirmed that he was involved in the insurgency, his former colleagues were quick to identify him in the photo and video in March. “I’m not a detective, but I know Jay. He said he was there. And he’s in the picture. So …” actress Cassandra Church, who worked with Johnston,wrote on Twitterin response to the FBI photo. Actor Spencer Crittenden, who also worked with Johnston,wrotethat he is “a cowardly Trump supporter and was there” during the insurgency. Tim Heidecker, who starred inBob’s burgers,notedhe had “fully confirmed by reliable sources” that the man on the FBI poster was Johnston and added “it is Jay”. According to the Daily Beast, Johnston is an associate of Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys. Read the full story. More committee news from January 6:

