Steven Spielberg turns 75: look back at a Hollywood visionary

A filmmaker who has set the bar high for family favorite films and iconic Oscar-winning dramas is celebrating a major anniversary.

That’s right – Steven Spielberg will be 75 on December 18.

His robust assortment of captivating material spanning dinosaurs, aliens and pure dystopia has amassed $ 10.1 billion (€ 9 billion), making him the most successful director in the world.

While the timeless “King of Entertainment” shows no signs of stopping just yet, we thought we’d take a look at some of its defining moments.

Where did it all start?

With a 58-year career, Ohioan entered the scene with the amateur project “Firelight” at the age of 17.

However, this is not considered his directorial debut.

Four years later he released ‘Amblin’. This 1968 short film about hippie culture in the deserts of the United States was so important to the creator that he later adopted it as the name of the production company he still uses today.

It would take almost a decade for moviegoers to really wake up and pay attention when Spielberg pushes an animatronic shark on cinema screens with joy in ‘Jaws’.

An endless list of blockbusters followed: “Back to the Future,” “ET the Alien”, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Jurassic Park”, as well as “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and ” Minority Report “. ‘

Of all these projects, what does Spielberg consider his best?

In business terms, “Jurassic Park” has stood the test of time, raising over $ 1 billion worldwide.

People couldn’t get enough of the dinosaur universe that Spielberg created for them, and it remains one of the most viewed movies in theaters to ever exist.

The United States Library of Congress declared the work of “cultural significance” in 2018.

With a fifth film in the works in 2023, the devotion to fans and iconic status of the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise is only surpassed by people like, say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But these works are not what Spielberg considers his best.

At a screening in 2018 marking the 25th anniversary of “Schindler’s List,” Spielberg said no work had affected him like the heartbreaking drama of the Holocaust.

After all, it got him two of his 18 Oscar nominations, winning both.

“There was trauma everywhere. And we captured the trauma. You can’t pretend,” he said at the time.

“There were entire sections that go beyond anything I have ever experienced or seen people on camera.”

After the film, for which he did not accept a salary and whose profits he donated to charity, Spielberg founded the USC Shoah Foundation with a grant of 10 million dollars (8.8 million euros). to film interviews with Holocaust survivors and witnesses.

The project conducted some 55,000 interviews in 32 languages ​​with survivors from 56 countries. He also works to preserve the memory of the 20th century massacres in Cambodia, Armenia and Rwanda.

Hollywood’s Nice Guy: a long history of charity

Spielberg’s other charities include a donation of $ 30 million (€ 27 million) to the Film and Television Fund to provide health care to the elderly who worked in the film and television industries. .

He also heads the Wunderkind Foundation which supports health, the arts, youth and educational causes; and the Righteous Persons Foundation, created to preserve Jewish stories and promote social activism.

These efforts alone have given just under $ 100 million in grants to Jewish causes.

His accomplishments and charitable works have earned him many accolades, including: the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Legion of Honor of France, the Federal Cross of Merit of Germany, an Honorary Knighthood of Queen Elizabeth II and the Israel Presidential Medal of Distinction.

In February, he also received Israel’s prestigious 2021 Genesis Award in recognition of his contribution to cinema, his philanthropic works and his efforts to preserve the memory of the Holocaust.

What future for Spielberg 75 years later?

Spielberg’s most recent release, ‘West Side Story’ was released worldwide on December 10.

Despite rave reviews, the film has yet to make a box office sensation due to the growing threat of the Omicron COVID variant and a series of Last minute blacklists in major Middle Eastern markets on the inclusion in the film of a transgender character.

To bridge the gap between this and the next episode of “Indiana Jones”, he writes, directs and produces a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama, “The Fabelmans”.

Seth Rogen and Michelle Williams have signed up to present the feature film that will invite moviegoers into the director’s childhood, slated for release late next year.