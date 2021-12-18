Restaurants with a taste of the holiday spirit | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

The Villages restaurants see their clientele increasing at this time of year, not only because of the holidays, but also because of an increase in the number of residents and seasonal visitors. Owners and staff are starting to prepare for the busy season ahead of Thanksgiving so they can provide festive Christmas and New Years meals, events and experiences. Whenever Bob and Diane Snyders’ family visit for the holidays, they always take them to Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille. We know they won’t be disappointed with the meal here and the service, said Bob, from the village of Pine Hills, when he visited the restaurant on Wednesday with Diane’s mother, Marianne Wasilewski, also from Pine Hills. When you bring people with you, you want to make sure everything is going well.

Lighthouse Point staff are ready to welcome new and familiar guests, said Maureen McIntyre, who owns Lighthouse Point and Augustines 1812 House in Spanish Springs with her family.

We have a lot of our regulars who like to come hang out with us and eat something good, said McIntyre.

The lighthouse will have a Christmas Eve special and entertainment, but it is closed on Christmas Day.

(It’s to) give something special for the vacation at a good price, so they can come and enjoy their friends and family, McIntyre said.

Staff at Redsauce at Lake Sumter Landing and at the Glenview Champions Country Club have put together a special Christmas Eve and New Years Eve menu as restaurants are closed over Christmas. Jack Suleiman, owner of Redsauce and Glenview, said they were seeing an increase in the number of seasonal customers they didn’t know about last year due to the pandemic. To prepare, the staff at its two restaurants organized their deliveries and prepared the holiday menus earlier.

We want to make sure the holidays are amazing, said Suleiman. We want to make sure the food is amazing to make it an amazing experience for everyone.

David Suleiman, brother of Jacks and owner of the Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club, Legacy Bar & Grill, Prima Italian Steakhouse and Havana Country Club, said his restaurants will have specials for Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, which have become popular over the years. . All are closed on Christmas Day, with the exception of the Legacy Bar & Grill, which is closed on Christmas Eve and open on Christmas Day.

We see a lot of people who want to celebrate and have a special experience, especially for Christmas and the holiday season, and we want to give people a great holiday experience, he said. It really is a fun time and we see people sharing their family moments together.

The two City Fire locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood are already seeing an influx of customers.

It was really great, said Gina Buell, co-owner of the two restaurants. The guests seem to come back and are ready for the holidays.

Staff adjusted the menu due to supply chain issues, but Benj Ray, Director of Operations at City Fire, works diligently with vendors to ensure food, glassware, silverware, and items hygiene products arrive on time.

All of these things we have to plan a lot more in advance than in previous years, said Ray.

City Fire is also hiring more staff to meet demand for the holidays and the busier season that begins in May. Ray has hired about 20 people and plans to recruit more in the new year.

You prepare for the season like you prepare for any season, anywhere, but The Villages is such a unique market, it’s always been more fun for me, said Buell. The area looks more like a community than a tourist destination compared to other markets Buell has worked in, she said.

Both City Fire restaurants are closed for Christmas, but will be hosting a New Years Eve casino night that will include a special four-course dinner, live entertainment, random drawings, champagne toast and more. Doors open at 6:30 pm Reservations are required and can be made by calling 407-607-9475.

Call your favorite restaurant in the area to find out if it’s open on Christmas Day.

