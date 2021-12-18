Karrion Kross set to pursue roles in Hollywood





While Karrion Kross is expected to make appearances in wrestling in 2022, it is said that he may be more interested in Hollywood roles.



Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross may have other plans besides getting straight back into the wrestling scene and trying to land a job at a company like IMPACT Wrestling or AEW. Instead, he and his other half Scarlett could have their sights set on Hollywood. According to Fightful Select, Kross has already been cast for a lead role in an action movie (h / t SEScoops). Additionally, Bleacher Report’s Kevin Burge predicts Kross could work in the independent scene for a while “and test the waters in Hollywood throughout 2022”. With him and Scarlett’s interest in acting gigs, there doesn’t seem to be a rush to return to full-time wrestling and the couple can branch out to see what other options present themselves. THE SPORTSTER VIDEO OF THE DAY Kross (real name Kevin Kesar) has landed a starring role in an upcoming action film and production is set to begin in early 2022. Scarlett appeared to confirm this news when, during a recent appearance on The Facebook show Asile, she said they were both working on different projects. She noted: “Kross just got a really big movie role. I’m [securing] photoshoots for magazines, stuff like that. So we appreciate that we are not tied to anything at this time. “ That’s not to say they won’t make appearances or stay closely linked to the industry. The two are already scheduled for future appearances and Kross is scheduled for a match against Dan Maff at WrestlePro Alaska 3rd Anniversary SUPERSHOW on April 9, 2022, at the Egan Convention Center. He’s also been linked to EC3 and Braun Strowman (The Titan) and could join some sort of faction as these two also see what’s going on beyond WWE or AEW. Related: The Briscoe Brothers Should Sign With AEW Not the only former WWE star to watch Hollywood That Kross is looking to return to acting and take on more Hollywood roles is a reminder that Bray Wyatt is also making the leap into the film industry. Reports say he will star in a horror film currently in production.

WWE releases ‘Needle Mover’ t-shirt referencing Roman Reigns dig at CM Punk Roman Reigns’ Needle Mover T-shirts are now available in the WWE Shop. Read more

About the Author Jim parsons

(4620 articles published)

Jim Parsons is a Canadian-based freelance entrepreneur and writer. Her resume includes regular contributions to http://thehockeywriters.com/author/jparsons/, theoilersnetwork.com and edmontonweddingdjs.net. Jim is a devoted husband, loving father of two, and an Edmonton Oilers fan – not necessarily in that order. More Jim Parsons

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesportster.com/karrion-kross-expected-to-pursue-roles-in-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos