Katherine Schwarzenegger “happy” to be a mother | Entertainment

Katherine Schwarzenegger feels blessed to be a mother.
The 32-year-old author has 16-month-old daughter Lyla Marie with husband Chris Pratt and said she couldn’t be happier with her life as a mother because she always wanted to start a family.
She said: “I always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time of my life and I was really excited about it. And I really feel so blessed to be able to experience it and also to experience it with my husband, and she is just the best. “
Katherine says her daughter is a happy baby and that the mother of one feels lucky to have her family by her side.
She added: “Lyla is the best baby and she is so happy and so smiley, and I know how lucky I am. I am so grateful to be able to experience it and also to see my parents play. the role of grandparents, my two brothers as uncles and my sister as an active aunt. It has been a very beautiful experience and a very beautiful experience, and it has changed my life for the better. “
The Guardians of the Galaxy beauty and star have incredibly busy schedules, but Katherine insists they take care of all the parenting on their own.
She said: “I wouldn’t say we kind of managed to strike a good balance between” Can you watch her for a second while I run and work? “Can you watch her while I run to do this?” But it’s so much fun.
I love to take it everywhere with me and have it here in my office when I work. She’s like my girlfriend and goes out with me everywhere.
In addition to Lyla, Katherine is the stepmother of Chris, the nine-year-old son Jack, whom he has with his ex-wife Anna Faris, and says it’s wonderful to see this 42-year-old father of two children.
Speaking during an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, she said, “I love it and it’s really wonderful when you can be a parent with a partner who is really practical. To see him just play the role of daddy’s daughter … was very handsome too. “
Katherines’ comments come after it was announced that she is currently expecting her second child with Chris, although the couple have not confirmed the news.
