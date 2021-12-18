Poonch boy wins Bollywood spot – Jammu Kashmir Latest news | Tourism

Govind Sharma

Once kidnapped by activists, Tariq Khan-a Poonch’s boy became an inspiration to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by traveling to Bollywood through his hard work, dedication and determination. Today he has many films under his belt as a producer, director and actor, and many of these films have won international awards.

He is best known for his acclaimed feature films like Mantostaan, Identity Card, Side A & Side B and Lihaaf. Belonging to the Bufliaz region of Surankote in the Poonch district, Tariq Khan is the son of Shadi Khan (a local politician) and the nephew of Farooq Khan, a prominent Urdu poet. In an exclusive interview with Excelsior, Tariq Khan shared his entire cinematic journey and his fondness for art and cinema.

Tariq Khan said his cinematic journey began as early as his school years when he and his classmates Rahat Qazmi and Zahid Qureshi thought about making a film. “We didn’t know much about making movies and don’t have the money for it, but we have the passion. So all of us friends collected money and made a local movie called Zarliena ”. He said that at that time the activism was at its peak and people told us not to make a film because the activists would kill us but we listened to no one but our hearts.

Khan later stated that they came to Jammu, worked in Jammu Doordarshan and ETV, and that it was in 2013 when they started their own production house and made a movie “Identity Card “. He said that “Identity Card” was hugely acclaimed and very well received internationally and was the film from which their real journey in cinema began. He said that afterwards they made Mantostaan ​​which was jointly produced by him, Rahat Kazmi, Aaditya Pratap Singh and Zeba Sajid. This film was based on the controversial and most sensitive short stories of legendary Urdu writer Saadat Hassan Manto during the time of the partition of India and Pakistan. He shared that over the coming year their 8-9 films, including Lines, Lihaaf and Side A & Side B, will be released.

Sharing her experiences of working with famous actresses like Hina Khan, Farida Jalal and Sara Khan who starred in several of her films, Tariq Khan said that all of these women are not only good actresses but also very good human beings. “Hina Khan has worked in our 3 films-Lines, Wishlist and Country of Blind. While the first two have already been released, the third will be released very soon. Sara Khan made 2 films and a web series with us. One of them is “Guilt” which was produced by Rakesh Khajuria of Jammu and Rahat Qazmi also starred in the film. Besides these actors, many great Bollywood actors including Inaamulhaq have also worked with us “, he added.

On the acclaim and accolades for his films, Khan revealed that their very first production “Identity Card” was shown in the US Parliament while discussing the Kashmir issue, as the film was based on the situation in Kashmir. “This film won us the award for best film, best director, best supporting actor in the United States, then an award at IFEFA Australia and the award for best film at the ZEE Cinema Rajasthan International Film Festival in 2014. “, did he declare.

He said their film Mantostaan ​​premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it was very well received and commented on by international media as one of the best films in South Asia. “This film also won the award for best director and best film at the Asian Film Festival in London. Our third film ‘Side A & Side B’ also received the Best Director award while the recently released ‘Lihaaf’ won us 12 international awards, ”revealed Khan.

When it comes to filming in J&K, Tariq Khan said J&K was always his first priority when it came to filming. “I still want to shoot in J&K so that it becomes a side industry and the talented young people at J&K have the chance to act and direct in their hometown. He said they have toured 10 to 12 countries so far. to this day, but the natural beauty and beautiful scenery found there cannot be found anywhere in the world.

On his future plan, Tariq said they were working on a very large project but declined to share details of the project. He said that in another project, actor Anil Kapoor has also agreed to work with them and they will announce the project soon as it will be shot in J&K. We have also produced 2 web series and very soon a large web series on the history of J&K from the events of 1947 to the present day. This web series, Tariq said, will feature many important events that our younger generation is totally unaware of.

Regarding regional cinema, he said that it was necessary to support it because several beautiful languages ​​like Gojri, Dogri, Kashmir and Pahari are spoken in J&K and it is only through regional cinema that you can reach the international community. Good regional films are highly regarded internationally and nowadays you don’t have to dub English films to go on the international stage.

Speaking about his kidnapping by militants in 1998, Tariq said he was kidnapped simply because his father was an active political leader. “Fortunately, I got home safe and sound. If I crossed the line of control, I wouldn’t be here in front of you. My movie ‘Side A & Side B’ was actually a biography of what happened to us and the other young people in Poonch in 1998. There was negativity in our mind and the young people were heading towards terrorism ”, he said in a lighter vein.

When asked about his political aspirations, Tariq said: “I remained the Youth President of the National Conference for 12 years, but since my passion was filmmaking, I decided to pursue this and left the Politics.” He said that in the future, if he felt he had to get into politics, he would come back and serve his people as a politician.

In a message to young people at J&K, Tariq said that with honesty, dedication and determination, we can achieve anything as long as our goals are clear and there is no confusion in mind. “To make a movie, you don’t have to go out. You should have a good idea / a good script and then you can film even from your home, ”he said.