Bob’s Burgers actor Jimmy Pesto banned from Capitol riot





The actor, who has been in You better call Saul and Development stopped, will no longer voice Jimmy Pesto Sr. According to reports from the Daily beast, two of the top staff on the beloved Fox animated series said the 53-year-old was “banned” from his recurring voice role. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Johnston voiced the fan-favorite character, the owner of Jimmy Pesto’s Pizzeria, and a constant antagonistic presence towards Bob for a total of 43 episodes from 2011 to 2021. Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

His character last appeared in season 11 episode The Bridge Over Troubled Rudy, which aired in May 2021, and has since been absent for the final season. Although the actor was never confirmed as participating in the riot, his name started to float on the Internet under alleged participant number 247 following an FBI call in March 2021 to identify the individual. The #FBI is still seeking information on people who participated in the violence on the United States Capitol on January 6. If you know this person, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. Twitter: @FBI / Via Twitter: @FBI

Cassandra Church, an actor who once worked alongside Johnston, tweeted at the time, “I’m not a detective, but I know Jay. He said he was there. And that’s him in the picture. So” @TheRyanEbert @Thesixler @ GrwnAssKid2 @FBI I’m not a detective, but I know Jay. He said he was there. And that’s him in the photo. So… Twitter: @DontMissChurch / Via Twitter: @DontMissChurch

In a tweet since deleted, a former colleague of Church and Johnston also wrote that the latter is a “Trump supporter tie and was there at the time.” Actor-comedian Tim Heidecker who starred in Bob’s burgers as baseball announcer Burt Dellalucci also tweeted that Johnston’s involvement in the riot was “fully confirmed by reliable sources”, although he later suppressed it and noted it “should not be used as some sort of official source of information or verification. And in May, actress Kathy Griffin tweeted, “It’s Jay Johnston,” adding, “He’s ‘on the lamb’ now. I can’t believe I’m writing these words.” I know him. We all do. People from the LA comedy scene, of course. It’s Jay Johnston. He is a well-known comic actor. I haven’t seen him for many years, but I knew him back then. Since the late 90s. Mutuals say he’s “on the lamb” now. I can’t believe I’m writing these words. https://t.co/aKehHpVmta Twitter: @kathygriffin / Via Twitter: @kathygriffin

In 2015, Johnston also appeared as himself on The Gavin McInnes Show, led by the founder of the Proud boys, a far-right hate group heavily involved in the riot. Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

The name “Jimmy Pesto” was on Twitter earlier today as Bob’s burgers fans have responded to the news, with some joking about how the actor and character share similar and decidedly conservative views. Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech / @thecartooncrave / Via Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

For the moment, the actor has not commented or confirmed the ban. He has also not been charged or arrested for any crime. Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

