Entertainment
MyGoFlight CEO Dies of Injuries Suffered in Alcoa Plane Crash Thursday |
Thursday’s single-engine plane crash near Singleton Station Road in Alcoa claimed the life of one of the plane’s two passengers.
On Friday night, Denver-based company MyGoFlight that produces iPad and tablet cases, mounts, flight bags and other accessories for pilots and aviators made the following announcement on social media:
MyGoFlight CEO Charles Schneider (Charlie to friends) was in a plane crash on December 16, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. near McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, Tennessee. Charlie was traveling on business on a single-engine plane, the Cirrus SR22. At the moment, the cause of the accident is unknown. Charlie died this morning at the UT medical center. “
According to the MyGoFlight website, the company was founded in 2010 by Schneider who, after learning to fly, “rejected the idea of using paper maps. Instead, he used a laptop that didn’t never stayed on his knees. When he bought the first iPad, he thought well that is something we can secure and that we did. Our first product, the iPAD Kneeboard, received so much attention and attention. asks that a business is born.
The name and condition of a second passenger are unknown at this time. The plane crashed around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to first responders, who included members of the Alcoa Police Department, the Alcoa Fire Department and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. After the two passengers were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, emergency personnel secured the crash site until investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrive at the scene Thursday evening.
The NTSB said in a statement on Friday that it will likely take two weeks before a preliminary report on the crash is released.
“NTSB investigators will examine humans, machines and the environment as the framework for the investigation,” the statement said. “Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, maintenance records and pilot medical records. The preliminary report, which includes all the factual information learned to date, is expected to be released 15 days later. the accident.
“At this early stage of an investigation, the NTSB is not stating a cause but will provide factual information when available. Investigations currently take between 12 and 24 months.”
Steve Wildsmith was editor and writer for The Daily Times for almost 17 years and continues to work as a freelance on current affairs and entertainment topics, local performances, and East Tennessee artists. Contact him at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailytimes.com/mygoflight-ceo-dies-of-injuries-sustained-in-thursdays-alcoa-plane-crash/article_083eec13-3b34-5800-9192-0210112167ee.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]