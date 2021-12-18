Check out the list of Bollywood stars who have worked with Hollywood greats.

Bollywood stars have managed to make their mark not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood through their hard work. They left in suspense not only the Indians with their performances but also Hollywood! From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai, there are examples of such Bollywood stars who have worked with Hollywood greats.

Deepika Padukone with Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of the Xander Cage: Deepika Padukone made a smashing debut in Hollywood and was partnered with action hero Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of the Xander Cage.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Steve Martin in Pink Panther 2: One of the first actors to make a foray into Western cinema, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became an expert in criminology in Pink Panther 2. Steve Martin, who worked closely with her in the film, praised the ‘actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Slyvester Stallone in Kambakkht Ishq: Slyvester Stallone has become a hero for Kareena Kapoor Khan, saving her from a group of thugs in Kambakkht Ishq.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas became a femme fatale in Alert in Malibu where she faced Dwayne Johnson.

Ananya Panday with Mike Tyson in Liger: Ananya Panday broke the internet when a photo of her with legendary Mike Tyson. They work together in the next Liger.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Turns Up The Heat In Warm White Monokini, Fans Love It