Bling, blackmail and Bollywood: everything you need to know about Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

All that glitters is not gold !

From diamond earrings to a Tifanny & Co. bracelet, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez should only have sent a gift list to a “very important person” aka Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

He would then pay for the “gifts” and deliver them to her directly or through one of his assistants, it has been reported.

Read | Hermès bracelets, Gucci bags, Maserati for his parents: luxury gifts from Conman to Jacqueline

BUT DO WE KNOW ENOUGH ABOUT SUKESH CHANDRASHEKHAR?

introduction

Sukesh introduced himself to Jacqueline as the owner of Sun TV and claimed to be a member of the “political family” of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

He told her he was a huge fan and that she should be a part of some of the “many film projects” he had lined up in the south.

Reality

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a millionaire con artist who extorted hundreds of crore of rupees from businessmen, politicians and celebrities including actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Born into a lower middle class family in Bengaluru, Sukesh dropped out of school after grade 12. His recently deceased father, Vijayan Chandrashekhar, always encouraged him to study well.

A resident of Benglalurus Bhawani Nagar, Sukesh started working in the real estate sector. He also began to organize car races when he was a minor.

A LITTLE BOY’S TRIP TO CONMAN

From the age of 17, Sukesh began to deceive people by posing as senior government officials over the phone. In 2007, when he was not even 18, he posed as a very high-ranking bureaucrat and duped more than 100 people under the pretext of having their jobs done by the Bangalore Development Authority. However, it was soon exposed.

In 2007, he was arrested for the first time by the police in Bangalores Bannerghatta.

Once out of custody, he realized that it would be foolish to stop now. He later made business associates, extended his racketeering, and embarked on a folly to extort and deceive people. He was arrested several times, but as soon as he was released on bail he started swindling people again.

Read | Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made false claims about Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty, ED sources say

JAB SHE MEETS

In his indictment against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Directorate of Execution (ED) said he introduced himself to actor Jacqueline Fernandez as “Shekhar Ratna Vela”.

The agency also revealed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar contacted the actor through his makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil.

The makeup artist reportedly received a call from someone claiming to be a government official who told her that the actress should contact Shekhar Ratna Vela (Sukesh Chandrashekhar), who is a “very important person”.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar then made a “spoofed” call, reproducing the office number of Union Home Secretary Amit Shahs to befriend Jacqueline.

Read | Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar would send gifts to any actress he loved

LINKS WITH NORA FATEHI

The ED indictment says Sukesh used the extortion money to purchase a BMW Car-S Series for Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi. She had previously denied any involvement in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

However, she later revealed that Chandrashekhar gave her the car and that his wife, Leena Maria Paul, also gave her a Gucci bag and an iPhone as a “token of love”.

Read | Conman Sukesh offered BMW car to Nora Fatehi using extortion money

WHERE IS SUKESH NOW?

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is in Delhis Tihar prison in criminal cases; he has 15 FIR against him.

He filed a petition in Patiala court, claiming he is “mentally troubled” and “pressured” in Tihar prison.

The scammer told the court in a handwritten request that even after being under the surveillance of four CCTV cameras, he was on double lock.

“I can’t get into my jail when I’m double-locked and I can’t breathe properly either,” he said in the app.

Sukesh and his wife, Leena Maria Paul, along with several other defendants had been arrested earlier by Delhi police. Police recently invoked the Maharashtra Organized Crime Control Act (MCOCA) in this case.

Delhi police alleged that Leena, Sukesh and others used Hawala channels and created shell companies to park illegal money. The Delhi Police Economic Crimes Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Chandrashekhar for allegedly duping the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters – Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh – of Rs 200 crore.

Read | How crook Sukesh Chandrashekhar extorted over 200 crore rupees from businessman’s wife in prison