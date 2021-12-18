Sword Art Online actor Sayaka Kanda dies at 35





Sword art online voice actor Sayaka Kanda brought Yuna’s character to life both in the franchise’s feature film, Ordinal Scale, as well as in the series’ games in Accel World VS Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. The voice actor has sadly passed away at the age of 35, and there are reports that Kanda was found fallen from the upper floors of a hotel in Japan, shaking the anime world with the loss of such talent at a young age. Sayaka was no stranger to the world of theater, with her father appearing in a number of TV shows over the years, while Masaki Kanda starred in series such as Carrefour, Red Dead Wagon and Brother to name a few. In addition to her role as Yuna in the Sword art online film, Kanda also provided the role of Anna in Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 and the popular video game, Kingdom Hearts 3, as well as Kaede’s role in the game Danganronpa V3: Kill Harmony. The story of Sword Art Online: Ordinal scale, the movie that gave Kanda what was perhaps his biggest role, has the following description: “In 2022, the world of virtual reality was turned upside down by the arrival of a new invention from a genius programmer, Akihiko Kayaba. Called NerveGear, it was the first complete diving system and with it, endless possibilities for VRMMORPGs. In 2026, a new machine called Augma is developed to compete with the NerveGear and its successor, the Amusphere. A new generation portable device, the Augma does not have a full diving function like its predecessors. Instead, it uses augmented reality (AR) to bring gamers into the game. It is safe, user-friendly, and allows users to play while they are aware, making it an instant hit in the market. . The most popular game on the system is “Ordinal Scale” (aka: OS), an ARMMORPG developed exclusively for the Augma. Kanda herself was currently participating in the play of My beautiful lady prior to her passing, making her entertainment debut in 2003 with the film Dragon Head and previously releasing music making her singing debut in 2002 before discovering the art of dubbing. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Sayaka Kanda during this difficult time. Via Yahoo News

