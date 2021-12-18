Third woman accuses “Sex And The City” actor Chris Noth of sexual assault





A third woman has accused actor Chris Noth of sexual assault. The 30-year-old technical director told the Daily Beast that Noth forcibly groped and digitally penetrated her when she worked at a New York City restaurant in 2010. A representative for Noth told HuffPost the allegations were false and the actor did not know who this individual was and would never cross that line. The story is a complete fabrication, and the allegedly detailed accounts throughout read like bad fiction, the rep said in an email. Noth, best known for playing Mr. Big in Sex and the City and the recent reboot of And Just Like That …, was already facing rape allegations from two other women who spoke to the Hollywood Reporter in an article published Thursday. A woman said she met Noth while working as a waiter at a New York nightclub in 2015, when the actor asked her on a date and then raped her in her Manhattan apartment. The second woman said Noth raped her in an apartment in West Hollywood, Calif., In 2004 when she was 25. Noth also denied the allegations, saying in a previous statement to HuffPost that his interactions with the two women were consensual. The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false, Noth said. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago no still means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The most recent woman to speak out against Noth, identified by The Daily Beast as Ava, has provided the outlet with a detailed account of the alleged assault. She said she first met Noth when she worked at Manhattan restaurant Da Morino as a hostess and lounge singer, and the assault happened when Noth approached her one night in the establishment office and started fiddling with her. At first, I felt like the only person in the universe who could hear me say no, she told The Daily Beast. She said Noth kissed her, pressed her body against a desk and digitally penetrated her until he found out she was having her period, at which point he continued to fiddle with her as she did. was pushing back. She said the meeting ended when she convinced Noth that she would meet him at a different location, which she did not. A close friend of Ava told the Daily Beast that he and his other friends were aware of the assault at the time and the outlet saw a 2010 Facebook post that appears to refer to the incident, although Noth is not mentioned by name. Earlier this week, following the first two allegations, Peloton released a new commercial featuring Noth. The commercial had mocked a major moment in the first episode of And Just Like That … in which Noth’s character dies of a heart attack following a workout on a Peloton stationary bike. Every charge of sexual assault must be taken seriously, Peloton said in a statement. We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot.

