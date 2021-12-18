



As we approach the first anniversary of the January 6 uprising at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, we have seen more than 50 sentences transmitted to rioters. This week a man named Robert palmer (no no That one, and not That one either) has received a period of 63 months phrasing, the longest to date, for actions that include throwing a fire extinguisher at police officers and throwing a metal pole like a spear. Actor and comedian Jay johnston would also have suffered discreet repercussions for his vile involvement on that shameful day. Although he has not been charged with a crime or arrested, The daily beast reported on Friday that Johnston, who voiced popular character Jimmy Pesto on the series Bobs Burgers, no longer working on the series. Johnston never definitively confirmed that he was on Capitol Hill on January 6, but a number of colleagues, some in tweets deleted since and others still live, claimed it was him in Pictures. The character of Pesto, a nod to the series’ lead role, Bob Belcher (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) appeared in 43 episodes over 12 seasons. The most recent aired on May 12 of this year. The new season, which began in September, did not introduce the character. While Bobs Burgers network, Fox, declined to comment, The daily beast, wrote that two people familiar with the situation said the show’s senior staff did not allow Johnson to continue working there. The move has been described as a ban. (Johnston could not be reached for comment, according to The daily beast.) Johnston first gained notoriety in the mid-1990s as the performer and writer of the sketch series Mr. Show (also known as Mr. Show with Bob and David.) He had recurring concerts on Development stopped (as Officer Taylor), The Sarah Silverman program (as Officer Jay McPherson), and High School United States! (as Officer Dumphy). He also appeared on Reno 911!, Parks and recreation, Community, Calm your enthusiasm, and played a small role in Presenter. On March 4, the FBI sent the above images via social media as part of its efforts to research information on people who participated in the violence on the United States Capitol on January 6. Reactions to the tweet are an unusual window into the intersection of celebrity and criminal justice, with many coming first make jokes about how the man looks a bit like Johnston before he expressed disbelief it’s probably him. More great stories from Vanity Fair The most anticipated films of 2022

