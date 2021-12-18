In search of a Hallmark love affair

Ihadbeen in Elkhorn, Wisconsinformore than24 hours and not a single person hadasked me to help save their family business or set up for the night tree lighting.The townmight beWisconsins ChristmasCardTown, but so far there was little evidence of a Hallmark film in progress.

When I first heard of the city’s interesting nickname, I knew there was only one way to confirm if it was true: I had to go and see for myself how many Christmas movie snaps the city had.

For official advice on what to look for, I consulted with my friend, Emily Ristow, who began to meet demands for offerings, including Christmas traditions, city tree lighting, Christmas carols, a good bakery or coffee, local shops, fake snow, an older man who might in fact be Santa Claus and the most important ingredient of all, a love story.

I had my own requirements, including a bed and breakfast or a quaint inn. I started there at Ye Olde Manor House just north of town.

It was a promising start. Karen Fulbright-Anderson greeted me at the door with a brownie and showed me around the charming inn she owns with her husband, John Anderson. My room on the second floor was cozy and comfortable, and I took advantage of the beautiful sunset evening as auspicious for things to come.

But I was the only one staying at the hostel that night, so despite the romantic setting, there was no chance of a love affair there. After a hearty breakfast the next morning, I headed into town.

The key to Christmas movie love stories is that people never look for love, which is good news for me as I am an expert in this area.

I checked a few other boxes as well, being from a big city and having a job that seems to show up a lot in these movies, albeit with less designer clothes compared to my more realistic journalist salary.

Christmas Card Town’s 15 minutes of fame

I took my big city car to the Matheson Memorial Library to research the real reason I was in town to trace the history of the nickname Christmas Card Town.

There, director Chad Robinson told me that the nickname dates back to a March of Time TV segment in 1952 that featured Elkhorn while on vacation. The 30-minute program that you can watch on Youtube small town includesNorman Rockwell-worthyscenes during the holidays, after Elkhorn freelance editor Claude Eames around town for local businesses, local high school girls making in-store class decorations, choirs singing carols, and town decks up in wreath and a new layer of snow, giving an Elkhorn postcard look, narrator Westbrook Van Voorhis said.

It was just a classic, “It’s a wonderful city of life,” said Kelly Stech, Library Associate.

According to the executive director of the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, Chris Clapper, the episode caught the attention of a Ford Motor Co. executive who was later visiting and saw the town square through him- same. When the company then commissioned artist Cecile Johnson to paint six watercolors of Christmas scenes for their magazine, they asked her to use Elkhorn as a backdrop.

In most of them, the action takes place in Veterans Park, Town Square… that’s where the town still lights the trees, Robinson said.

In the 1960s, a publishing house turned five of the paintings into Christmas cards sold across the country, and Christmas Town was born.

The Chamber of Commerce recognized the opportunity offered by this fame and in 1996, artist Jan Castle-Reed commissioned artist Jan Castle-Reed to create new paintings each year depicting the spirit of Elkhorne, according to the Chambers Visitors Guide. .Castle-Reed created 12 paintings over the following years, with animal artist Earl Gustaveson contributing a painting of a fox looking at a tree at a pair of elk antlers in 1998.

In 2012, T. James Carson took up the torch of Christmas card painting. This year’s card is titled “On the Way to the Depot Vacation” and features a train at the Elkhorns 1856 train depot.

Each card has some significance, Clapper said.

The 2020 card, for example, features Santa Claus checking his list outside the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce. Santa Claus is Gary Wallem, who has played the role of Santa Claus in town for over 50 years. Wallem died in 2019 and we also remember an inscription on a decoration of Santa Claus in the town square.

Since not everyone would know the meaning of such cards, Clapper said that in the future they hope to put all Christmas cards with descriptions in the town square.

In search of brand love

With the story of Christmas Card Town largely told, I set out to continue my own Christmas movie story and see this famous town square for myself. Wooden decorations lined the sidewalks around the plaza, anchored by Veterans Park, with historic storefronts lining the other side of the street. There wasn’t a lot of foot traffic so unfortunately no chance of accidentally spilling coffee on the future love of my life.

It would also require that I had a coffee, so I ended my walk at Friends on the Square, part cafe and ice cream parlor, part shop. Locals walked in and chatted familiarly with the bearded barista as Christmas music played softly in the background. Still no requests for help with the company, but I was checking other items on the Hallmark Snapshot List.

While sipping a vanilla latte and munching on an aveggiepanini, I asked the barista if the cafe would be open for tree lighting that night. He said they would, and that they would also have a children’s Christmas market. Precocious childrenanda holiday market? This is the gold of the Christmas movie. But I didn’t think my brother would let me borrow my niece and nephew for the evening on such a short notice, so instead Duesterbecks Brewery, which hosted its own adult Christmas market.

Dozens of vendors were scattered around the grounds of the brewery, which is anchored in a bright red barn that houses the tap room. Owners Laura and Ben Johnson converted the 150-year-old farmhouse that has been owned by the Lauras family for five generations into a brewery that opened in 2019. The old farm field filled with cars and the bustling auction room were signs that this company did not need my help.

Like most stores, this one was filled with women, or wives with their husbands, not a single flannel-clad man selling his homemade honey in sight. And although it was only 2:30 p.m., I was already exhausted. finding love in a Christmas town was more tiring than dating online. I do not know how Candace Cameron Bure the fact. Ineeded anap.

I returned to the romantic bed and breakfast for a brief rest so that I could be alert for the lighting of the Christmas tree later on my last chance to find love.

Back in my room, I took to Twitter to find two offers for romantic accommodations. Maybe Hallmark needs to update their plots and that’s really how romance is today, I thought. But I had already put on sweatpants.

A few hours later, I changed and headed back to town for tree lighting. Dozens of people were already gathered around the majestic spruce tree at the edge of Veterans Park. I found a parking lot further on and walked along the wooden decorations set up around Santas Toy Shop, Santa Claus in a locomotive pulling cars full of toys, a family of snowmen, a sign at each corner marking Elkhorn as the town of Christmas cards. Some of the decorations are over 50 years old, and many were made by local high school students.

The middle school choir started singing Christmas carols as I got to the tree, and Santa Claus wasn’t too far behind. Someone started counting down from 10, and at zero he flipped the switch to turn on the lights. Everyone cheered, applauded and rushed to take a photo with Santa Claus in front of the tree before leaving the place in a horse-drawn carriage. Everything was very characteristic.

I walked back to the bed and breakfast through a blanket, with the end of my stay in Elkhorn approaching with no qualifying Christmas tree farm owners or foreign prince invented in sight.

I didn’t find love in Wisconsins Christmas Card Town and more seriously I wasn’t trying too hard to find it, but found a quintessential little town in Wisconsin that is full of “clichés” that make Awesome Christmas (and those Christmas movies).

Elkhorn might not be the scene of a Hallmark movie anytime soon, but it sure makes for a great Christmas card. And judging by all the children who were by the light of the tree, it was the scene of at least a few love stories.

