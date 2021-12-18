Lateef Adedimeji: marriage of the Nollywood actor to Adebimpe Oyebade





3 hours of Wey Don Pass Wia dis foto comes from, Emirate of Africa Wetin we call say foto, Lateef Adedimeji & Adebimpe Oyebade Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji married a colleague of film actress Adebimpe Oyebade today. Di wey dey happun wedding for Ikole Ekiti, witness of the state of Ekiti plenti pipo as well as popular actors and actresses for the film industry. Last month, popular BBC actor bin confam Yoruba afta photos of dia wedding invitation card began circulating for social media, says dia wedding don set. The confirmation is the first time that Adedimeji will publicly confer a love affair with Adebimpe Oyebade, after two Yoruba Nollywood actors repeatedly denied that they were not saying anything to each other, that they were just friends and colleagues. But on Saturday, December 18, 2021, the two actors tied their relationship. See the wedding photos Wia dis foto comes from, Emirate of Africa Wetin we call say foto, Lateef Adedimeji & Adebimpe Oyebade Wia dis foto comes from, Emirate of Africa Wetin we call say foto, Lateef Adedimeji & Adebimpe Oyebade Wia dis foto comes from, Emirate of Africa Wetin we call say foto, Lateef Adedimeji and my fiancée Adebimpe Oyebade Wia dis foto comes from, Emirate of Africa Wetin we call say foto, Lateref Adedimeji & Adebimpe Oyebade Wia dis foto comes from, Emirate of Africa Wetin we call say foto, Adebimpe Oyebade Wia dis foto comes from, Emirate of Africa Wetin we call say foto, Lateef Adedimeji Wia dis foto comes from, Emirate of Africa Wetin we call say foto, Lateef Adedimeji & Adebimpe Oyebade Wia dis foto comes from, Emirate of Africa Wetin we call say foto, Lateef Adedimeji Who is Adetola Adedimeji Lateef Wia dis foto comes from, LATEEF ADEDIMEJI Lateef Adedimeji is a young Nollywood actor, screenwriter and producer. They were born February 1, 1986 for Lagos State but I am from Ogun State. Lateef graduated from Olabisi Onabanjo University. I started acting professionally in 2007 and didn’t act much in English and Yoruba. E also does not win a Pleny Prize. Who is Oyebade Adebimbe Wia dis foto comes from, MO BIMPE Oyebade Adebimpe has many pipo sabi as Mo Bimpe and Nigerian actress. She was born on March 23, 1997. She is from Ijero for the state of Ekiti, in southwestern Nigeria. She started her acting career in 2016 and does not perform for many Yoruba fees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/media-59712969

