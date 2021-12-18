Actor Chris Noth Dropped By Agency And Faced With Third Sexual Assault Allegation





Chris Noth, who last week was a huge talking point for HBO fans And just like that with its resulting Peloton ad, was dropped by his agency as more and more allegations of sexual assault came to light. the Sex and the city The actor has already been charged with sexual assault by two women this week, according to the hollywood reporter. One of the women claimed he raped her after she went to her apartment to return a book and another woman claims he assaulted her after a date with the two. “The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false,” Noth first told THR. “These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago – no always means no – that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. “ Since the first allegations were reported, Peloton has released an advertisement featuring the actor, which showed him reprising his role as Mr. Big, who was killed in the show’s first episode. Sex and the city continuation series. “Every charge of sexual assault must be taken seriously,” said a spokesperson for Peloton. THR. “We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot. As we seek to find out more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived associated social posts.” A third woman stepped forward, telling the Daily beast that Noth sexually assaulted her while working at a New York City restaurant in 2010 when she was 18. The actor’s agency, A3 Artists Agency, has since abandoned him, according to People. The woman, who was called Ava in the story, claimed that Noth repeatedly fingered her and “pressed me on his erection.” The other allegations are said to have taken place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015. A representative for Noth told People that the final story is a “complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout the story read like bad fiction.”

