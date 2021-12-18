Bob’s Burgers voice actor sacked for alleged involvement in Capitol riots





The cast of Bob’s burgers lost a voice after Jay Johnston was reportedly fired from the animated series. According to The daily beastJohnston was reportedly seen in photographs of unidentified rioters during the January 6 riot on the Capitol. The outlet reports that senior executives have “banned” Johnston from the show, which means he will no longer be voicing Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the hit comedy show. As of yet, Johnston’s involvement in the riot has not been officially confirmed and the actor has not been charged with a felony. He has yet to publicly comment on his “ban” on Bob’s burgers as well as information about his presumed presence during the riot. Neither Fox nor Disney provided an official comment on this either, as the announced plan was for Johnston’s dismissal to be carried out as quietly as possible. MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY Fans will certainly notice the difference in Jimmy Pesto Sr.’s voice, however. The character has been around since the show’s first season, and after eleven seasons people can get used to animated characters that sound a certain way. There hasn’t been a word yet on who might take over as the character’s new voice, or whether Jimmy could be removed from the show entirely. Jay Johnston voiced Jimmy Pesto Sr. in a total of 43 episodes of Bob’s burgers. If the reports of his dismissal are true, that would make his final episode “The Bridge Over Troubled Rudy”, which aired on May 2, 2021. The character has yet to be featured in season 12. According to the report, Johnston was first linked to the Capitol Riot by web detectives who claim that a person the FBI wanted in photos posted online was the Bob’s burgers Star. Nicknamed “Suspect Number 247”, the man believed to be Johnston was filmed taking photos as rioters made their way to the building. Cassandra Church, an actress who worked with Johnston on Harmontown, tweeted in March that she was sure he was the person in the photos and pictures. the Bob’s burgers the franchise will soon expand, and apparently without Johnston’s voice. A film adaptation is currently in the works with Bob’s Burgers movie is set to arrive on Memorial Day weekend in 2022. In 2017, when the film was first announced, creator Loren Bouchard announced that it would be a mystery musical film. We are delighted to be invited to bring Bob’s burgers on the big screen, ”said Bouchard. “We know the movie has to scratch all the itch that fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who haven’t seen the show before. We also know that he has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors, sounds and slightly greasy texture of Bob’s world, but most of all, he has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right? ” Bob’s burgers airs on Fox and is currently in the middle of Season 12.

